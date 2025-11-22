Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi govt nod for housing, rehab projects; focus on EWS sector

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 05:04 am IST

Officials said the meeting focused on speeding up the rehabilitation of slum dwellers, the renovation of ready-to-move flats, progress on the Atal Canteen project and the provision of essential amenities in Dusib colonies.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Dusib) is set to work on multiple projects aimed at accelerating rehabilitation, improving housing quality and expanding essential civic facilities in colonies built for the city’s poor residents. Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday approved the measures at the board’s 34th meeting at the Delhi Secretariat.

Delhi govt nod for housing, rehab projects; focus on EWS sector
Delhi govt nod for housing, rehab projects; focus on EWS sector

Officials said the meeting focused on speeding up the rehabilitation of slum dwellers, the renovation of ready-to-move flats, progress on the Atal Canteen project and the provision of essential amenities in Dusib colonies.

The measures include repair and renovation of 2,416 flats in northwest Delhi’s Sawda Ghevra, setting up essential facilities across all Dusib colonies, renovation work in Bhalswa, Dwarka, and Sultanpuri, among other tasks.

“The Delhi Government is fully dedicated to improving the living conditions of the poor and no shortage of budget will be allowed in schemes designed for their welfare. Providing every slum dweller with a safe, dignified and well-equipped living environment is the government’s priority, supported by adequate financial resources,” Gupta said.

CM Gupta directed officials to complete the work on Sawda Ghevra flats by January 15 next year and that allocations must only begin once basic services including water supply, electricity, sanitation and waste management are fully functional.

Renovation work in Sultanpuri, Dwarka and Bhalswa was also cleared, with instructions to expedite infrastructure upgrades to enable early allocation of flats. The CM directed the officials to ensure e-rickshaw charging stations and parking facilities in areas where rickshaw pullers and low-income families are to be rehabilitated.

The mandatory rollout of essential facilities across all Dusib colonies include daily-need commercial units, community halls, Arogya Mandirs, sewage treatment plants, adequate water arrangements and well-developed roads, parks and sewer networks. A proposal to establish Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at 124 Dusib locations was also approved, officials said.

Urban development minister Ashish Sood stressed that proper commercial arrangements such as vegetable shops, milk booths and Arogya Mandirs must be built into both new and existing Dusib housing.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi govt nod for housing, rehab projects; focus on EWS sector
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Dusib) is launching multiple projects to enhance rehabilitation, housing quality, and civic facilities for the city’s poor residents. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved these measures, focusing on slum rehabilitation and essential amenities. Renovations in several areas will support the government's commitment to improving living conditions for low-income families, with a completion deadline of January 15.