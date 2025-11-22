The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Dusib) is set to work on multiple projects aimed at accelerating rehabilitation, improving housing quality and expanding essential civic facilities in colonies built for the city’s poor residents. Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday approved the measures at the board’s 34th meeting at the Delhi Secretariat. Delhi govt nod for housing, rehab projects; focus on EWS sector

Officials said the meeting focused on speeding up the rehabilitation of slum dwellers, the renovation of ready-to-move flats, progress on the Atal Canteen project and the provision of essential amenities in Dusib colonies.

The measures include repair and renovation of 2,416 flats in northwest Delhi’s Sawda Ghevra, setting up essential facilities across all Dusib colonies, renovation work in Bhalswa, Dwarka, and Sultanpuri, among other tasks.

“The Delhi Government is fully dedicated to improving the living conditions of the poor and no shortage of budget will be allowed in schemes designed for their welfare. Providing every slum dweller with a safe, dignified and well-equipped living environment is the government’s priority, supported by adequate financial resources,” Gupta said.

CM Gupta directed officials to complete the work on Sawda Ghevra flats by January 15 next year and that allocations must only begin once basic services including water supply, electricity, sanitation and waste management are fully functional.

Renovation work in Sultanpuri, Dwarka and Bhalswa was also cleared, with instructions to expedite infrastructure upgrades to enable early allocation of flats. The CM directed the officials to ensure e-rickshaw charging stations and parking facilities in areas where rickshaw pullers and low-income families are to be rehabilitated.

The mandatory rollout of essential facilities across all Dusib colonies include daily-need commercial units, community halls, Arogya Mandirs, sewage treatment plants, adequate water arrangements and well-developed roads, parks and sewer networks. A proposal to establish Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at 124 Dusib locations was also approved, officials said.

Urban development minister Ashish Sood stressed that proper commercial arrangements such as vegetable shops, milk booths and Arogya Mandirs must be built into both new and existing Dusib housing.