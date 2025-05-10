New Delhi, Amid the intensifying military conflict with Pakistan, the Delhi government has directed all government hospitals and health facilities to ramp up emergency preparedness, including painting a Red Cross sign on hospital rooftops to signify medical facilities from the air. Delhi govt orders emergency preparedness in hospitals; red cross sign to be painted on roofs

The instructions, issued in the wake of learnings from the recent Operation Abhyaas mock drill, mandate urgent steps to ensure uninterrupted patient care and readiness for any emergency.

According to a government official, hospitals have been instructed to conduct a fresh mock drill on emergency preparedness.

Additionally, they must ensure adequate stockpiling of essential medicines and consumables, maintain operational generator sets with sufficient fuel backup, and confirm the full functionality of emergency services such as ICUs, oxygen supply systems, and ventilators.

The hospitals have also been directed to cancel leaves of key specialists such as surgeons, orthopaedicians, and burn care experts to ensure round-the-clock availability of trauma care.

Further, facilities must update ICU bed and equipment data on the designated ICU portal, ensure cyber-security of hospital websites, and maintain ample food supplies to keep canteens and mess services running without disruption.

Hospital heads have been told to personally monitor preparedness measures and ensure seamless coordination with district magistrates and chief district medical officers .

The government has also instructed healthcare facilities to prepare a spreadsheet online that can be circulated for real-time inputs, and all written and WhatsApp directives are to be treated with top priority and complied with at the earliest.

The government emphasised that each hospital's disaster management plan should be thoroughly in place, including the availability of fire extinguishers and other critical infrastructure for handling emergency scenarios.

Any additional action plans, as deemed necessary by the Medical Superintendent or Medical Director, are also to be implemented without delay.

