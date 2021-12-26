Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt postpones shows on Ambedkar’s life as Covid cases rise
delhi news

Delhi govt postpones shows on Ambedkar’s life as Covid cases rise

The state government is yet to announce fresh dates for the musicals, which were to star actor Rohit Roy in the role of Ambedkar
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s art,culture and tourism minister, had initially announced that the free show will begin on January 5, will be staged around 50 times throughout next month. However, it has been postponed on account of the Covid situation in the Capital. (ANI)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 11:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

In the wake of an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city, Delhi government has decided to postpone the series of plays on the life of Dr BR Ambedkar, which were scheduled to start from January 5 next year at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Delhi.

The state government is yet to announce fresh dates for the musicals, which were to star actor Rohit Roy in the role of Ambedkar.

“Delhi government had planned a grand show on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar from 5th January, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, this show is being postponed in light of rising Covid cases. We shall announce a new date as soon as the situation improves,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s art,culture and tourism minister, earlier announced that the free show will begin on January 5, will be staged around 50 times throughout next month, and will feature renowned artistes.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 290 cases of Covid-19, the city’s biggest single-day case spike since June 10. The new infections also came at a positivity rate of 0.55%, the state government’s daily health bulletin showed.

RELATED STORIES

AAP has maintained that the show should not be seen from a political prism. “This (the play) is not politics. It is not a political stunt. This is purely deshbhakti (patriotism). We had announced this plan during the beginning of this year itself, in my budget speech to be precise, because we are celebrating 75 years of Independence. It is part of the larger celebrations that are being held in Delhi under that itself,” Sisodia had told HT in an interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP