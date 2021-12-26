Delhi govt postpones shows on Ambedkar’s life as Covid cases rise

In the wake of an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city, Delhi government has decided to postpone the series of plays on the life of Dr BR Ambedkar, which were scheduled to start from January 5 next year at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Delhi.

The state government is yet to announce fresh dates for the musicals, which were to star actor Rohit Roy in the role of Ambedkar.

“Delhi government had planned a grand show on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar from 5th January, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, this show is being postponed in light of rising Covid cases. We shall announce a new date as soon as the situation improves,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s art,culture and tourism minister, earlier announced that the free show will begin on January 5, will be staged around 50 times throughout next month, and will feature renowned artistes.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 290 cases of Covid-19, the city’s biggest single-day case spike since June 10. The new infections also came at a positivity rate of 0.55%, the state government’s daily health bulletin showed.

AAP has maintained that the show should not be seen from a political prism. “This (the play) is not politics. It is not a political stunt. This is purely deshbhakti (patriotism). We had announced this plan during the beginning of this year itself, in my budget speech to be precise, because we are celebrating 75 years of Independence. It is part of the larger celebrations that are being held in Delhi under that itself,” Sisodia had told HT in an interview.