New Delhi, The Delhi government is making every effort, including deploying automatic pumps and personnel at vulnerable spots, to ensure that the national capital remains free from waterlogging during monsoon, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday. Delhi govt readies plan to prevent waterlogging at 194 spots during monsoon

Accompanied by Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, the chief minister inspected the waterlogging-prone Minto Bridge underpass to take stock of the preparations for monsoon.

"Automatic pumps have been deployed here that will flush out water during heavy rain and a 2.5-kilometre-long pipeline has been laid to carry the accumulated water out. Operators will also be on round-the-clock duty" Gupta said.

Vulnerable spots have been identified and corrective measures are being taken. The Delhi government will take every step in a time-bound manner to ensure there is no waterlogging this year, she told reporters.

"Last year, 194 waterlogging locations were identified across the city by traffic police. Most of these are on PWD roads. At these points, we are taking several measures such as desilting of drains, installation of more pumps, and deploying pump operators where required," Verma said.

Gupta also inspected monsoon preparedness at other major waterlogging points, including Ring Road near the WHO building among the top 10 waterlogging hotspots for the past several years.

After completing the inspection, the chief minister held a meeting with several departments, including power and PWD, during which projects involving traffic congestion and dark spots on roads were discussed.

The Delhi Police has identified 233 traffic points where jams occur regularly. Most of the points are under the PWD and action has been initiated to improve them, according to a statement issued by the government.

"The chief minister held a meeting with all departments concerned, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council , on waterlogging, traffic jams and dark spots and directed all to complete the work as per set timelines," Verma said.

"Our clear goal is that there should be no problems like waterlogging, traffic jams or dark spots in any part of the capital. We have instructed all departments to complete the work on time, and every detail is being monitored," he added.

According to the plan, locations where long-term measures are being taken such as construction of a new drain that will take around a year to complete additional pumps will be installed so that rainwater can be pumped out.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.