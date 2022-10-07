Delhi govt’s plan to unify its offices hits hurdles

The Delhi government’s plan to build two towers in ITO to house offices of the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and senior bureaucrats has got off to a slow start, with officials attributing the lethargic pace of work to the multiplicity of agencies and number of offices involved in the project.

The state is still to hire a consultant, who will outline the eventual contours of the project.

“Work is currently at planning stage. It is likely to be a challenging task because multiple departments under Delhi government and some agencies under central government have offices in the plots where the towers are being envisaged. All these offices will have to shift to new location from where they can work before the project starts,” said a government official.

“It is likely to be a huge task for the government to provide alternate accommodation to all the Delhi government offices located in these places, because the departments cannot stop functioning during the time construction is carried out.” added the official.

An official from the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD), which floated a tender, inviting bids for a project consultant this January, said the state has received five applications, which are being scrutinised. The official, however, pointed out that tenders are usually finalised within a couple of months.

“The consultant will carry out a comprehensive study on the proposed projects like the scope of work, architectural planning, how many offices need to be shifted, the space required for the towers, the stakeholders are involved and the NOCs that will be required,” said the official.

The scrutiny of the tenders is likely to be completed in a couple of weeks, said the official, adding that tender offers elapse after a year.

Delhi government officials did not respond to requests seeking comment.

Under the plan, one tower is to come up at the Vikas Bhawan plot, and the other at the MSO and GST Building plot, over an area of 53,603 square metres, at an estimated cost of ₹1,910 crore, the officials said. To be sure, these details will be firmed up only after the project consultant is roped in.

Apart from offices for the chief minister and ministers, the twin towers will have offices for the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, principal secretaries, secretaries and their support staff. The towers will be green buildings and will have state-of-the-art infrastructure, auditoriums with capacity for 2,000, 1,000 and 500 people, seminar rooms and conference halls, libraries, crèche, community halls, canteen, cafeteria, food court, gym and landscaping, according to the tender document, a copy which HT has seen.

Currently over 30 government offices are located at the sites identified for the two towers, including PWD, public grievances commission, Delhi Police, excise department, food and civil supplies, trade and taxes department, GST offices, VAT tribunal, etc.

“After the consultant prepares a report on the offices that need to be shifted, talks will begin with the various departments involved,” the official said.

However, the project will still have some way to go even after the consultant’s report.

A proposal for the construction of the towers will be moved, on the basis of the consultant’s recommendations. This will first be put up to the expenditure and finance committee and then to the cabinet for approval.

“After the cabinet approves the proposal, a final tender will be issued,” said the official.

Currently, the chief minister, cabinet ministers, chief secretary and several top Delhi government officials function out of Players’ Building, popularly known as Delhi Secretariat. The Players’ Building was planned and built as a hotel to accommodate players for the 1982 Asian Games, but it was not ready on time. During Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as chief minister, the secretariat of the Delhi government was shifted to Players’ Building from Civil Lines to provide better facilities to ministers and officers.

The existing Delhi Secretariat, however, does not have the required space to accommodate all the top officials of the Delhi government.