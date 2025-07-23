Delhi govt to give free laptops for meritorious students

The Delhi cabinet has approved the Mukhyamantri Digital Education Scheme for free laptops and establishment of 175 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs in Delhi government schools to promote digital learning, education minister Aashish Sood announced at a press conference on Tuesday. During the DElhi Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The minister announced that 1,200 meritorious students of Class 10 will be awarded free high-performance laptops with i7 configuration. The total budget outlay for Mukhyamantri Digital Education Scheme approved by the cabinet is ₹8 crore, Sood said.

“Each ICT lab will house 40 computers, and the setup will follow CBSE-approved parameters,” he added.

Alleging past lapses by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Sood said there are no functional ICT labs across 1,074 government schools in Delhi. “All ICT labs that exist today were set up between 2015-2019 under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, in partnership with the central government and they stand non-functional,” he said during the press conference.

Responding to the allegations, an AAP spokesperson said, “Education minister Ashish Sood has developed a habit of ranting about the previous government. If there is any merit in this rant, he should order one more inquiry, and refer this matter also to ACB to investigate.”

Sood said distribution of free laptops is in alignment with the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and to promote digital learning. “These decisions mark a new era for Delhi’s youth,” he mentioned.

On being asked about the ICT labs, some school management officials told HT that the computer labs are functional, barring a few computer sets. “We have our computer lab set up with functional 40 computers,” a school principal said, requesting anonymity.

Aparajita Gautam, president, Delhi Parents’ Association said distribution of laptops and setting up ICT labs is a welcome move. “Unlike private schools, many of the government school students are at the disadvantaged end when it comes to exposure to digital literacy. Distributing laptops and setting up ICT labs will surely help put students of government schools at par with private schools,” she said.

In May, Delhi government had announced that it had identified 100 government schools where free computer labs were announced to be set up in collaboration with a non-profit organisation. The initiative was rolled out under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on March 28 between the Directorate of Education (DoE) and the Ladli Foundation Trust, a non-profit organisation.

The DoE had then stated that following a detailed feasibility survey conducted by the non-profit, 100 schools were shortlisted for the project. Further DoE had then said they will provide basic infrastructures such as classrooms, electricity, lighting, fans, furniture and power backup while each school will assign a teacher or coordinator to oversee the labs’ operations and sustainability.

The official statement read that each lab will be equipped with computers, with the foundation handling installation, software and hardware maintenance, and ongoing evaluation. The organisation will also offer free CUET (Common University Entrance Test) mock tests for up to one lakh students and deliver skill-building workshops through its partners, the DoE had announced.