Delhi govt to set up Integrated Control Centre for better coordination among departments

PTI |
Apr 19, 2025 06:30 PM IST

New Delhi, The Delhi government will set up an Integrated Control Centre for better coordination among all departments to address pressing issues of waterlogging and traffic congestion, an official said on Saturday.

The decision in this regard was taken in a recent meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with the heads of several departments, including power and PWD, where the issue of traffic congestion and flooding points was discussed.

The official said that instructions have been given "to complete the work on 233 traffic congestion points marked to make the traffic system of the capital smooth".

"An Integrated Control Centre will be created for better coordination and monitoring of all these works so that all departments can work in synergy," he added.

This Integrated Control Centre, according to officials, will help in managing issues like waterlogging and eliminating dark spots across the city besides traffic congestion.

A majority of the waterlogging hotspots and traffic jam locations are under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department , which manages 1,400 kilometres of road network in the city.

"The chief minister has asked to ensure that major jam areas are improved and traffic is improved with proper guidelines," the official said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police has identified 4,780 dark spots. The street lights have been repaired at 1,989 out of about 3,000 dark spots under the PWD's jurisdiction.

The chief minister has directed immediate corrective action on all other marked dark spots and the PWD has been instructed to cover all remaining dark spots in the next 10 days, he added.

This comes as multiplicity of authorities has always been a major challenge in the national capital's progress. Several infrastructure projects are mostly completed past the set deadlines because of lack of coordination among different agencies.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

