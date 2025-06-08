Delhi govt to set up transgender welfare board

The Delhi government on Saturday announced the establishment of a “Transgender Welfare and Empowerment Board” in a first-of-its-kind initiative to ensure the dignity, rights, and opportunities for the transgender community in the Capital. The move has been hailed by LGBTQ+ rights organisations. (HT Archive)

Chief minister Rekha Gupta described the move as a reflection of inclusive governance in Delhi and asserted that the government is taking practical steps to uplift marginalised communities, the Delhi chief minister’s office said in a statement.

“This is not merely a legal procedure, but a symbol of our unwavering commitment to ensure dignity, rights, and opportunities to the transgender community. This is a practical and powerful step towards building an empowered and ‘Viksit Delhi’. Our government is committed to ensuring equal rights for all. The board will work on policy making, recommending welfare schemes, coordinating with various departments, and resolving grievances of the transgender community. It will also ensure timely issuance of identity certificates and ID cards. Now, transgender individuals will be able to self-declare their gender identity and obtain identity documents from the district magistrate,” the chief minister said.

According to Delhi government officials, the board will be entrusted with key responsibilities, including policy formulation, recommendation of welfare schemes, coordination among departments, and grievance redressal for transgender persons. It will also play a vital role in ensuring the timely issuance of identity certificates and ID cards, enabling transgender individuals to self-declare their gender identity and obtain official documentation from their respective District Magistrates without bureaucratic hurdles.

The government will roll out several supportive measures targeted specifically at the transgender community such as construction of third-gender toilets in government buildings, dedicated hospital wards and gender-specific healthcare services in government-run hospitals, ensuring that medical care is inclusive and sensitive, a transparent and online process for the issuance of transgender identity cards to reduce delays and promote accessibility, sensitisation and awareness campaigns across schools, colleges, and workplaces to address stigma and promote social acceptance; and employment training programmes, temporary shelters, and social security schemes tailored to the needs of the transgender population.

The move has been hailed by activists and civil society organisations. “This is a revolutionary step,” said a spokesperson from a Delhi-based LGBTQ+ rights organisation. “It sets a precedent for other states to follow and shows that Delhi is serious about equality, not just in words but in action,” the spokesperson said.