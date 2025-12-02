Delhi govt to undertake beautification of major intersections in city

Some of Delhi’s busiest intersections are set for a major visual and infrastructural upgrade, with the Public Works Department (PWD) planning a large-scale beautification, greenery upgrade, and illumination revamp of major intersections and roundabouts in the city, senior officials aware of the plan said on Monday. PWD has already begun the revamp of key intersections in north and northwest Delhi (HT photo)

PWD has already begun the revamp of key intersections in north and northwest Delhi, covering areas like Madhuban Chowk, Azadpur intersection, Anukampa Chowk, Deepali Chowk, Sant Nagar intersection, Ambedkar X-Ring, and others.

Inspired by the positive public response to the revamped Delhi Gate intersection during the G20 summit, the initiative aims to enhance the city’s visual appeal, improve pedestrian infrastructure, and celebrate India’s cultural diversity, the people cited above said.

“With an initial allocation of approximately ₹1 crore for each of these sites, the improvements will encompass the installation of ornamental streetlights, the construction of new footpaths, the maintenance of green belts, and the addition of public seating areas and benches,” the official cited above said.

Street painting will also form part of the aesthetic upgrade, with each intersection’s revamp expected to take about a month post-tender finalisation. “Other divisions will undertake similar improvements in their zones,” the official said.

The department is modelling parts of the project on the Delhi Gate intersection, which was spruced up ahead of the G20 Summit last year. The response, officials said, convinced PWD to consider beautifying around 40 major intersections, but the proposal stalled for months due to financial and administrative hurdles. A few of those junctions are now being taken up again. Work at Punjabi Bagh Chowk has already been completed, while the revamp of the Pusa Roundabout is under way.

Under the broader Pusa Road–Patel Road junction improvement plan, the department will spend about ₹2 crore on upgrading traffic islands and surrounding parks, including Pusa Harit Kranti Park, Mandir Park and Chetan Das Park. The plan features new electrical fixtures, fountains, decorative lights and extensive horticultural work. Tenders have been issued and the project is expected to be completed within three months, officials said.

PWD manages around 1,400 kilometres of arterial road network in the capital. Last month, PWD issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) to maintain greenery in its road network in the city. Its horticulture wing faces an “acute manpower shortage” due to which private agencies will be hired to manage arterial roads at a zonal level.

Parallel to these upgrades, another ambitious proposal is in the pipeline: transforming 41 major roundabouts across the city into themed spaces representing different states, Union Territories and the Armed Forces. Officials said the project – targeting completion by January 2026 – will turn key sites into open-air installations showcasing India’s cultural and architectural diversity.

Each roundabout will be redesigned to highlight the defining artistic or historical elements of a particular region. Installations inspired by Rajasthan’s forts, Odisha’s Konark Sun Temple, Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Sikkim’s monasteries, Kerala’s backwaters, and the bamboo craftsmanship of the Northeast are being considered. Gujarat’s Statue of Unity will also feature in one of the themes, officials said.

Separate roundabouts will be dedicated to the Army, Navy and Air Force, symbolising bravery, discipline and sacrifice.

The redesign will combine sculptures, murals, advanced illumination systems and enhanced landscaping, blending traditional motifs with contemporary design. A PWD official said the aim is to ensure that anyone travelling through Delhi – particularly during the Republic Day period, when the city receives a surge of visitors – experiences “the spirit of India through its art, heritage and regional identity”. The installations are expected to be inaugurated by January 26, aligning with the city’s peak tourist season.