Delhi has moved 6,691 monkeys to Asola Bhatti park

New Delhi A monkey at the Press Club in 2020. (HT Archive)

Delhi’s civic bodies have relocated 6,691 monkeys from residential areas of the city to the Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary over the past five years, the department of forest and wildlife said in its response to a query raised by a legislator during the recently concluded winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

In a report, the department said that 1,318 simians have been shifted per year on average, with the lowest count of 498 in pandemic-affected 2021.

The department said, “According to the order passed by the Delhi High Court on 30.09.2024 in Nyaya Bhoomi vs. Govt. of NCT of Delhi... directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to implement a program for removing monkeys and relocating them to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.”

It adds that while healthy monkeys are relocated by MCD and NDMC, injured monkeys are rescued by the forest department.

The monkey relocation programme was started in 2007 case when Delhi’s deputy mayor SS Bajwa died after being attacked by monkeys at his home in Vivek Vihar. The Bajwa case had pushed the Delhi High Court to direct relocation of monkeys to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. But nearly two decades later, the Capital continues to live under a simian siege.

The years-old relocation programme has moved at a crawl, experts and officials said, hampered by a shortage of trained catchers, legal disputes over who controls the issue, and the absence of barriers at Asola, which has no natural food sources and no fencing, allowing monkeys to return easily to residential neighbourhoods. The result, officials explained, has led to patchwork of improvised measures by agencies --Langur cutouts at intersections, hired workers to chase monkeys away from VVIP areas -- exposing the administrative failure in tackling the issue.

MCD only has 10 private monkey catchers currently on its rolls. “These hired contractors catch monkeys on a complaint basis and hand them over to the sanctuary. They are paid ₹1,800 per capture, but very few people are willing to work because of the legal challenges they face,” an official, who asked not to be identified, said.