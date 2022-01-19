Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Delhi HC asks for authorities’ stand on seeking removal of stray cattle from roads

Published on Jan 19, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought the stand of the Delhi government and other authorities on a plea seeking the removal of stray cows and bulls from roads and highways to prevent accidents.

Justice V Kameswar Rao issued notice to the Delhi government, deputy commissioner (traffic), and deputy commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation on the petition by Satish Sharma, a lawyer, who claimed to have suffered injuries after “stray cows and bulls started quarrelling” on the road.

In the petition, the lawyer said that there are several stray cows and bulls wandering freely on the roads after being abandoned by their owners and despite several complaints to the authorities concerned, the animals are yet to be removed.

It said that on December 15, 2021, the petitioner was returning home on his motorcycle when a herd of stray cows and bulls began fighting on the road.

“The petitioner sustained injuries on his palm, wrist, knee, and ankle...the petitioner fell on the road and passersby saved him,” the plea said.

It said that such incidents can lead to grave road accidents. The petition contended that it is the duty of the authorities to prevent cows and bulls from gathering on the roads and their inaction is illegal, wrong, and uncalled for.

The matter will next be heard in April.

