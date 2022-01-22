Delhi HC asks UIDAI for info on 400 people who were issued fake Aadhaar cards

The Delhi high court has directed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to provide information about more than 400 people who were allegedly issued fake Aadhaar cards for enrolling as civil defence volunteers in the national capital.

On January 20, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh allowed a plea by the Delhi government seeking direction to UIDAI to disclose information about the alleged fake Aadhaar card holders. The government sought the direction after its anti-corruption branch, which is investigating the matter, demanded the details of the cards and the people to whom they were issued.

“This court is inclined to allow the instant petition. The respondent (UIDAI) is hereby directed to provide all relevant information, qua the persons named in annexure… of the petition, as required for the purposes of investigation as per the provisions of the Aadhaar Act….The investigation agency is also directed to investigate the matter, upon receiving the requested information, with due regard to the provisions of the statute,” the court said on January 20

The ACB lodged a case in the matter in January 2020 on the complaint by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta who alleged that the process of recruitment of marshals for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses was “illegal and manipulated”.

He also alleged that Kuldeep Pakad, District Magistrate, Shahdara, issued fake documents, certifying over 400 people as residents of Delhi, who were later issued Aadhaar cards from a centre located on the premises of district magistrate office. Gupta alleged that each applicant paid at least ₹2 lakh for the Aadhaar card.

Following this, a case was registered for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act on the complaint.

The prosecutor said the information sought by the investigation agency was crucial for establishing the forgery committed and disclosure of such information by the authority in no way amounts to invasion of the right to privacy of the card holders.

The counsel for UIDAI submitted that the authority has no objection in sharing the information being sought, to the extent and in a manner as permissible under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, on being directed by the court.