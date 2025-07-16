Delhi HC: Can consider convicts’ parole if SC appeal pending

The Delhi high court on Tuesday held that convicts can be considered for parole or furlough even while their appeals against conviction are pending before the Supreme Court, clarifying the interpretation of the Delhi government’s prison regulations on the matter. The case arose from a batch of petitions filed by the convicts in the 1987 Hashimpura massacre. (Archives)

A bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma ruled that the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, do not bar such temporary release when a case is pending before the apex court—countering the stance of prison authorities, who had contended that convicts were ineligible for parole or furlough during this period.

The judgment came in a batch of petitions referred by a single judge in 2023, asking the division bench to clarify whether Note 2 of Rule 1224 of the Delhi Prison Rules—referred to as the impugned rule—applies to cases where appeals are pending before the Supreme Court. The rule restricts the executive from releasing convicts on furlough during the pendency of an appeal before the “high court”.

The single judge had held that convicts whose appeals were pending before the Supreme Court could not be released on furlough and had referred the matter to a two judge bench to examine if such an interpretation was violative of the fundamental right to equality and right to life and personal liberty.

The case arose from a batch of petitions filed by the convicts in the 1987 Hashimpura massacre, challenging prison authorities’ refusal to grant them parole and furlough on the grounds that their appeals were pending before the Supreme Court under the impugned rule. The massacre took place during communal riots in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, when 19 personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) allegedly rounded up 42 Muslim men and shot them dead near a canal.

The convicts argued that the rule explicitly referred to the “high court” and not the Supreme Court. In contrast, the Delhi government maintained that the single judge’s interpretation had attained finality and that the rule implicitly covered appeals before the apex court as well.

Agreeing with the convicts submissions, the division bench held in its 105-page judgment:

“The Delhi Prison Rules do not bar consideration of parole and furlough if the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. The prison authorities can consider a particular case for grant of parole/furlough if the Special Leave Petition or Appeal is pending in the Supreme Court. Whether it ought to be granted or not is an altogether different issue, dependent on the facts of each case.”

The bench further clarified that the expression “Delhi High Court” in the impugned rule cannot be read to include the Supreme Court.

“In the opinion of this court, (the rule) cannot be interpreted to hold that the right of prisoners to apply for parole or furlough is barred while their criminal appeal or special leave petition is pending before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” the division bench said.

They also noted that the Delhi government, when drafting the rules, had deliberately excluded the term “Supreme Court” and this could not be brushed aside as a casual oversight.

“The fact that the term ‘Supreme Court’ was not included in the Rules cannot be said to be a casual oversight,” the court observed.

Setting aside the single judge’s 2023 ruling, the court acknowledged the significance of the issue and the divergence of opinion, and accordingly granted a certificate of appeal to the Supreme Court.

It also directed that the convicts’ applications for parole and furlough be placed before the appropriate bench for consideration.