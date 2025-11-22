Delhi HC declines Wani’s plea to meet lawyer, sends matter back to trial court

The Delhi high court on Friday refused to pass an order permitting 20-year-old Jasir Bilal Wani, alleged co-conspirator in the Red Fort bomb blast case, to meet his legal counsel at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters. The NIA opposed the petition, arguing that Wani had not exhausted his remedies and had directly approached the high court. (HT Archive)

A bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued the order after Wani’s lawyer, Kaustubh Chaturvedi, submitted that although the NIA arrested Wani on November 17 and he was remanded to custody on November 18, he was not allowed to meet a lawyer of his choice. Chaturvedi said a lawyer had attempted to meet Wani at the agency office, but the request was denied on the ground that permission from the sessions court was required.

He added that he subsequently moved the sessions court with an application, but the judge declined to take it on record and orally indicated that such relief would not be granted. The counsel also said Wani’s father had died after his arrest, making the meeting essential so the news could be conveyed to him.

However, the NIA opposed the petition, arguing that Wani had not exhausted his remedies and had directly approached the high court.

Taking note of the submissions, the court said the mere fact that the application was not taken on record, or that the trial court orally declined relief, could not justify entertaining the petition or establish that Wani had exhausted the remedies available before the trial court. The court also noted that Wani had placed no proof on record showing that he filed the application before the trial court, nor any order refusing to take it on record, nor any material showing the court orally rejecting the request.

The bench stressed that the constitutional process could not be bypassed. “There can’t be any oral rejection. Why are you before me if you don’t have the order? First the order of rejection has to be passed, then you can challenge it before me. Whether it is or it is not, let them (trial court) decide this,” justice Sharma said.

She added, “I can grant your alternate prayer—to direct the trial court to decide the application. There is a constitutional process which we all follow; we cannot make any procedure for you.”

The court ultimately remanded the matter to the trial court and asked the judge to consider it on Saturday.

Wani, a student of Government Degree College Levodara in Kulgam, J&K, was initially detained by the state police from Qazigund in Anantnag district last week along with his uncle. He was later arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police and handed over to the NIA, which brought him to Delhi on transit remand. The agency has alleged Wani provided technical support by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the blast. A Delhi court on Tuesday sent him to 10-day NIA custody.