New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Development Authority to start from May 5 the demolition of illegally constructed structures hampering the renovation of Taimoor Nagar drain in southeast Delhi. Delhi HC directs DDA to raze illegal structures obstructing Taimoor Nagar drain

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora directed the authorities to expeditiously complete the work of desilting the drain and clearing the garbage.

"It needs to be demolished, We hope you have heard us. We don't know who are the mafias who have taken money and sold the apartments. How the construction was permitted we need to get an investigation to be conducted. How such a big building could come up suddenly without authorities knowing anything," the bench said.

The court was informed that though desilting work was done but remained unsatisfactory in some places.

"There is no doubt some work has taken place for desilting the drain, there is a substantial amount of work which is still pending. Let the desilting work be completed in an expedited manner," the bench said.

The court then directed a joint inspection by the residents, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, special task force and DDA on May 18 and a report to be placed before the court thereafter.

Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur, representing the DDA, said a joint inspection was carried out and demolition needs to be carried out in about 100 structures.

She said there was a Delhi Jal Board's pipeline running across the drain in certain areas which needs to be protected during the demolition.

"Let the action in terms of the inspection and demarcation be carried out from May 5. It is upto the DJB to protect the water pipeline in the manner it deems fit to ensure that the pipe does not come in the way of demolition," the court said.

The demolition was directed to be carried out by DDA in such a manner that the debris did not fall back into the drain.

"If any writ petitions are filed by the residents in respect of the Taimoor Nagar drain, let the matters be listed subject to the orders of the chief justice," the bench said.

The court was hearing suo motu petitions on water-logging and rainwater harvesting aside from traffic snarls in the national capital during monsoon and other times.

Several Delhi residents, including lawyers, raised issues over flooding of roads, homes and offices after rains due to clogged drains.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.