Delhi HC directs govt nod to open bank account for EV subsidies

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi government to grant necessary approvals to its transport department for opening a new bank account to ensure the timely disbursement of subsidies under the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, 2020.

The current EV policy—first introduced in 2020 and lapsed in August 2023—has been extended multiple times since, and offers a range of incentives, including purchase subsidies for electric two-wheelers, e-rickshaws, e-carts and electric cars (for commercial use), along with scrapping incentives and interest subvention on loans.

It currently offers a purchase incentive of 25% (up to ₹5,500) for e-cycles, ₹30,000 for e-rickshaws and e-carts, and ₹5,000 per kWh of battery capacity (capped at ₹30,000) for two-wheelers. Light electric commercial vehicles are also eligible for a subsidy of ₹30,000. The government, in July, extended the policy by four months.

A bench comprising chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed that the government could not justify delays in subsidy payments by citing the policy’s lack of fixed timelines for disbursement.

This was after the Delhi government’s lawyer, Sameer Vashisht, drew the court’s attention to an RTI reply by the Delhi transport department’s public information officer, which said that 78,158 beneficiaries had received subsidy to the tune of ₹179.35 crore, and ₹48.36 crore was yet to be disbursed.

The RTI reply attributed the delay to the ongoing process of setting up a new bank account for direct subsidy transfers. It further stated that the transport department was awaiting approval from the finance department to finalise the account, and assured that once operational, the disbursement process would become quicker and more efficient.

Taking note of the contention, the court directed the government to address the procedural delay and set up a new bank account to immediately start payments.

“What we notice from the reply is that the government is taking shield of the fact that Delhi electrical vehicle policy, 2020 does not provide for a fixed timeline for disbursement of subsidy. Such a ground in our opinion is not available for the government not to finalise and disburse the subsidy to the beneficiaries who are otherwise eligible under the scheme. We accordingly dispose of the writ with direction to the GNCTD to immediately take all steps required for setting up the new bank account for direct subsidy payments by according requisite approvals from all the departments including the finance department,” the court said in its order.

It added, “It’s not that the government does not have funds to disburse the subsidy amount, it is only because of the procedural delay of setting up a new bank account, which is causing concern amongst the beneficiaries on account of non-timely disbursement of the subsidy. In the aforesaid view, we expect that the procedural delay shall be attended to & accordingly, after setting up the new bank account with the approval of all requisite departments, the payment shall immediately start.”

The court was acting on a petition filed by NGO Jan Sewa Welfare Society over the Delhi government’s delay in releasing subsidies to the tune of ₹48.36 crore. In its petition, argued by advocate Yogesh Goel, the NGO had asserted that the inaction and abrupt delay amounted to an act of administrative betrayal, eroding public trust in government policy and governance.