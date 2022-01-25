Delhi HC grants Centre 10 days to file its stand on martial rape

“A half-hearted reply” may affect life of several citizens, the Union government told the Delhi high court on Monday, as it sought more time to respond categorically on whether it was in favour of doing away with the exception in rape law that provides immunity to husbands from the offence of marital rape.

A bench of justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar, while hearing pleas seeking to criminalise marital rape, was informed by solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, that the issue should not be seen from a “microscopic angle” and several considerations would weigh with the government while formulating its stand.

“Your lordships are dealing with a matter of 2015...but the central government possibly came to know about a month ago that the matter is taken up. Your lordships are not deciding just the constitutional validity of a statutory provision. It may not be looked at from that microscopic angle. Here, the dignity of a woman is at stake. There are family issues. There would be several considerations which would weigh with the government to take a position to assist your lordships. This would also perhaps need consultations with other stakeholders,” Mehta said.

The SG also said it will not be possible for the Union government to respond immediately on the issue, particularly when there is no imminent threat that something is going to happen to someone. He sought 10 days to have a detailed consultation with stakeholders and place the government stand before the court.

“I feel I would be doing an injustice to the citizens of India if I put the reply in a half-hearted way,” the SG submitted.

The court, however, said the issue of criminalising marital rape is not going to end in the high court and whichever party felt aggrieved by its judgment, will challenge it in a superior court.

“The government may have its own approach. But to keep it (the matter) hanging beyond a particular period loses meaning....for some people, every day matters for the reason that some say this abuse is happening, whether reported or not. It can’t be our answer to them that this (case) has been there for 100 years, what is the urgency now? Now that we have started, I will give you one week (to file a reply),” justice Shakdher said

Responding to this, Mehta said the very fact that the issue is important and lives are at stake was all the more reason for the central government to consider the matter in a holistic manner.

He said to arrive at a conclusive answer would need a consultative process. “I can’t say “yes”, the petitioner is correct or “no”, the petitioner is wrong,” the SG said.

The court finally granted 10 days to the Centre to clarify its stand.

“...come back to me in 10 days. I know you can if you want. Beyond that, it would become difficult for me,” the court said.

The exchange between the court and the SG took place while hearing PILs by NGO RIT Foundation, All India Democratic Women’s Association and two individuals who have sought the striking down of the exception in the Indian rape law, saying it discriminated against married women who were sexually assaulted by their husbands.

Exception of Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) decriminalizes marital rape and mandates that sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 15 years of age, is not rape.

On Monday, senior advocate Rebecca John, the amicus curiae in the matter, completed her arguments. She submitted that 498A (domestic violence) cannot be a substitute for 375 (2) as it is altogether a different offence.

“IPC 498A includes the element of cruelty. It is not anyone’s case that the rape is not a cruel act but the cruelty required for the fulfilment of [IPC] 498A … is quite different from the descriptive sexual acts without the woman’s consent given in Section 375. Each of these offences are standalone offences, different in their nuances, understanding and ingredients,” John argued.

While concluding her arguments, John said she received a “lot of hate mail” in connection with the case and was even asked to recuse from the matter because she has an opinion on the subject.

To this, the court said that if having a view was a ground for recusal, then judges would have to recuse themselves from every case.

The hearing will continue on Tuesday.

