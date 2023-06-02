Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC grants protection to same-sex interfaith couple over threats from family

Delhi HC grants protection to same-sex interfaith couple over threats from family

ANI
Jun 02, 2023

The petitioner said that the family of the girl is not in favour of the relationship.

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi Police to provide protection to a same-sex interfaith couple. The couple is facing threats from one of the petitioner's family, approached the High Court seeking protection.

Delhi HC grants protection to same-sex interfaith couple. (Shutterstock)

One of the petitioners is Hindu, the other is Muslim.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar directed the local police to provide protection to the petitioners. He also directed the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) and beat officer to provide their numbers to the petitioner so that they can be contacted by the couple and the court directed them to respond immediately.

The High Court further directed the SHO to inform the concerned police authorities if the couple moved to a rented accommodation in another jurisdiction and to provide their addresses to the concerned officer so that they can be provided protection.

The couple is residing at a shelter home in Delhi. The Hindu girl's family has levelled allegations of conversion against the Muslim girl.

Advocate Arundhati Katju, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that they are major and wish to live together. However, there are threats from the family of the Hindu girl. The couple needs protection in view of the threats.

The petitioner said that the family of the Hindu girl is not in favour of the relationship. They have tried to marry the girl to a boy of their wishes. The girl was taken to Uttar Pradesh against her wishes and was recovered after the Delhi Woman Commission (DCW) intervened.

