Delhi HC issues notice in AAP plea against rent for old premises

The Delhi high court on Monday issued notice in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s plea seeking a stay on the Directorate of Estates (DOE)’s June 20 notice demanding more than ₹8 lakh in rent for occupying its state party office at VP House, Rafi Marg, until March despite the cancellation of the allotment in September 2024. On June 20, the DOE reissued the bills seeking ₹ 8,48,314 in the form of a reminder. (Representative photo)

On January 17, the DOE cancelled the allotment of the state party office—Double Suite No. 514, VP House, Rafi Marg—with effect from September 14, 2024, in lieu of the allotment of a bungalow at 1, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane. On March 6, the DOE issued a bill of ₹6,60,361 to the party for occupying the said premises from September to March 13. On May 13, the DOE issued another bill for ₹10,32,262 as market rent for an additional period from March 14 till April 29. On June 20, the DOE reissued the bills seeking ₹8,48,314 in the form of a reminder.

A bench of justice Sachin Datta sought the Union housing ministry’s response and fixed July 29 as the next date of hearing. The DOE was represented by advocates Amit Tiwari and Hussain Taqvi.

In its application, the AAP asserted that the DOE, instead of filing a counter-affidavit as per the court’s direction, reissued the bills in the form of a reminder, “reaffirming the arbitrary eviction of the party” from its state party office. It also sought to restrain the DOE from reissuing a reminder for the payment of market rent.

In its plea, the AAP asserted that the contents of the order were belatedly conveyed to the party for the first time in a letter dated January 17, and the same was passed ex parte. It contended that while the revised flat rates applicable to the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) throughout the country stated a licence fee of ₹5,420 per month for 500 square-metre premises, the DOE imposed market rent more than 1000% of the licence fee.

The petition further argued that the January 17 order was passed in violation of principles of natural justice, without issuance of a show cause notice and providing a reasonable opportunity to be heard. The AAP also termed the order “malafide”, contending that the same was conveyed when the Model Code of Conduct for the state assembly elections was in force.