Delhi HC notice to Centre, cops on plea against traffic barricades

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought the response of the Centre and city police on a plea seeking removal of unnecessary mobile police barricades installed on city roads and in residential colonies.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the authorities on the plea by Jan Sewa Welfare Society against the alleged “menace of unmindful and erratic installation” of such barricades, pointing out that such a positioning is in violation of 2018 guidelines on the usage of iron barricades.

The plea further said that one of the reasons for huge traffic snarls in the city is the unnecessary barricading of roads by the police.

“It is evident that mismanagement and unprofessional attitude of Delhi Police in installation of iron barricades on several roads all over Delhi causes grave hardship and inconvenience to the safety, security and welfare of the public. Many times installation of chained barricades on the roads have proved to be fatal,” the plea said.

The plea said that according to the 2018 guidelines by Delhi Police, a mobile barricade installed in the night must have necessary fluorescent paint/reflective tapes, as well as blinkers so that they are visible from a long distance. The staff deployed on these points must also wear specially designed fluorescent jackets while performing duties at night.

“Area SHO/ACP and other officers on checking duty shall ensure effective supervision over the checking staff so as to ensure compliance (of the rules)... Placement of barricades by police stations should have the prior approval of at least the ACP so that these are not placed at points which cause traffic congestion or unnecessary inconvenience to members of the public,” said the guidelines, as quoted from the petition.

It added that the barricades should be positioned in such a manner that when the traffic slows down for checking, heavy vehicles should not have difficulty moving.

“While the checking of vehicles is of prime importance, the safety of staff as well as of road users is also equally important. Placement/distance of one barricade from another be done in such a manner that the staff performing duties can protect themselves in case of any speeding or dangerously driven vehicle hits the barricades,” it said.

“While alignment of barricades should be done in such a way as to ensure that traffic slows down for checking, at the same time it should not be placed in a manner that they cannot be negotiated, especially by heavy vehicles,” it added

Central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul accepted the notice on behalf of the Union government.

The matter would be heard on November 24.