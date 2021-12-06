Delhi HC pulls up cops, asks if there was a ban on housing Tablighis from abroad

The Delhi high court on Monday ordered the city police to state on affidavit whether there was any ban on the Indian nationals in housing foreign Tablighi Jamaat members when they had come on valid passports and visas.

Justice Mukta Gupta came down heavily on the Delhi police for not giving proper details related to the cases after the counsel, representing the city police, said that they were not aware about the dates when the foreigners had entered the premises in question.

“If there was no notification, everybody was free to live and when suddenly lockdown was imposed, people were static wherever they were. You have to find out that once lockdown was imposed, thereafter (if) the persons were moving here and there and had visited these places even when there were prohibitions,” said Justice Gupta.

The judge also said that “instead of half baked replies”, it should give proper details for the court to pass the order.

“The problem is there is no investigation done in the matter,” the court remarked.

The court was hearing a bunch of pleas by 60 Indian nationals seeking to quash the FIRs registered against them for giving shelter to the foreign Tablighi Jamaat members during the pandemic in 2020.

On Monday, the court directed the deputy commissioner of police (Central) to file a detailed affidavit in the case. It also asked the police to inform whether the petitioners are also facing charges in the main FIR related to the Tablighi congregation.

The matter would be heard on January 4.