Delhi HC pulls up police for failing to install CCTV cameras in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday pulled up the state police for failing to install over 300 CCTV cameras in the Chandni Chowk area and warned that it will seek answers directly from the city police commissioner if the work is not completed at the earliest.

Noting that the police’s affidavit, on the action taken to clear unauthorised vendors, was silent on the installation of CCTV cameras, a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the court’s directions were falling on deaf ears and directed police to positively take necessary steps before February 28, failing which it said Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana will be asked to present himself before the bench.

“This is only to get the job done, otherwise it’s falling on deaf ears. Let somebody come and explain. It’s not dawning on you. Today you are not even able to tell us if you have moved your little finger to do anything about this. What steps have you taken since the last date on this aspect? Have you taken a single step? It’s not somehow seeping into your minds that this has to be done. What do we do? We are compelled to pass these orders. We don’t like to call all these high ranking officers here. And we dare say, when we pass these orders, everything will start moving. These officers will also wake up,” the bench remarked.

The court was hearing a plea by Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal seeking direction to the authorities to remove illegal hawkers and vendors from the no-hawking and no-squatting area in Chandni Chowk, which has recently undergone redevelopment.

On November 10, the Delhi Police had sought a week’s time to seek and report instructions on installation of CCTVs and removal of encroachments.

The police filed an affidavit highlighting the steps taken to remove illegal but the court noted that there was no mention about the installation of CCTV cameras.

Senior advocate Sanjeev Ralli, appearing for the petitioners, said that the order for installation of CCTVs was passed in 2019.

The court asked the police to take immediate steps in this regard and also said that anybody encroaching upon public space must be removed. It further asked the municipal corporation to prepare a street vending plan.

“Anybody and everybody who is encroaching upon must be removed, our directions are very clear. We are not asking you to carve out any exception for the members of the petitioner association. You (North MCD) are not understanding the problem. If you take up a (street vending) plan, this situation can be defused. So first set the ball rolling and formulate a plan,” the bench said.

“All of you are making a complete mess on this law, I don’t know what is happening,” said justice Sanghi, while listing the issue of removal of illegal hawkers on January 20.

The court directed that experts be nominated from Shahjanabad Redevelopment Corporation, School of Planning and Architecture, and IIT Delhi immediately without any delay in the matter relating to preparation of the street vending plan.

It also asked Delhi Police to take steps for removal of encroachers and illegal vendors from the area and directed the police and North MCD to continue with their anti-encroachment drive.