Delhi HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea challenging Waqf Act validity
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought the Union government’s response on a petition challenging certain provisions of the Waqf Act that grant special status to Waqf properties.
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla issued notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and asked him to make the Waqf Board a party to the plea.
The petitioner has contended that the Waqf Act was made under the garb of managing Waqf properties, even though there are no similar laws for followers of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, Judaism, Bahaism, Zoroastrianism and Christianity.
Upadhyay told the court that the Act was against secularism as there was no other law to administer the properties of other religions.
Additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, said the petition raises substantial questions.
In his petition, filed last week, Upadhyay has sought a direction to the Centre to enact “only Uniform Law for Trust and Trustees, Charities and Charitable Institutions, and Religious Endowments and Institutions” and claimed that Waqf properties cannot enjoy any “special rights” that have not been given to other Trusts, Charitable and Religious Institutions being run by non-Islamic religious group.
“Petitioner is challenging the validity of provisions of Waqf Act 1995, which is made under the garb of managing Waqf properties but there are no similar laws for followers of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, Judaism, Bahaism, Zoroastrianism & Christianity. Hence, it is against the secularism, unity, and integrity of the nation,” the petition stated.
The plea further stated that the special status granted to Waqf properties “is manifestly arbitrary, irrational”, and offends Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India. While Article 14 guarantees equality before law and equal protection of law, Article 15 prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.
“The Waqf Act has given wide and uncontrolled powers to Waqf boards and Waqf properties have been placed over and above other charitable religious institutions. No other enactment has conferred such wide powers and status,” the petition said.
The petitioner has also argued that the creation of the Waqf Tribunal is arbitrary and every dispute of civil nature must be decided by a civil court.
The matter would be heard next on July 28.
-
Land acquisition: Farmers protest, seek higher compensation
Seeking higher compensation for the land being acquired by the National Highways Authority of India for the Delhi and Katra expressway, farmers on Wednesday blocked the entrance and exit point of a private colony where the chief minister's residence is located. Kisan Sangharsh Committee coordinator Harmanpreet Singh Jeji said the NHAI is offering a meagre price for their land and they are urging the state government for help in getting higher compensation for their land.
-
Gurugram health dept to focus on controlling hospitalisation as daily cases cross 200-mark
Gurugram: Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, the district health department is focusing on keeping the number of hospitalised patients under control and monitoring the health of patients isolating at home, officials said on Wednesday. The district on Wednesday reported 225 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 152 recoveries, taking the tally of active cases to 941. The district also recorded a positivity rate of 6.64%.
-
Delhi: Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri arrested after brief exchange of fire
The Delhi Police on Tuesday evening arrested a 38-year-old Jahangirpuri based arms supplier after a brief exchange of fire in Rohini area and allegedly recovered eight country made pistols and seven live cartridges from his possession. The DCP said that the police received a tip-off about Rajan's whereabouts, following which they laid a trap to nab him.
-
Notices served to religious centres, DJ operators to keep noise under control
The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday issued notices to religious places, marriage halls and DJ operators in the district to comply with the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government with regard to checking decibel levels and ensure that the sound amplification devices used by them do not cross the permitted 'ambient air quality standards with respect to noise' marked for certain zones.
-
First patient to survive heart transplant at PGIMER joins as hospital attendant
Walking down the sterile corridors as one of the hospital's newest attendants, 21-year-old Mohit, who was the first patient to survive a heart transplant at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, could not help marvel at how life has come a full circle for him. Mohit became the second person to get a heart transplant at the hospital and the first to survive it.
