Delhi HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea challenging Waqf Act validity

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought the Union government’s response on a petition challenging certain provisions of the Waqf Act that grant special status to Waqf properties.

A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla issued notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and asked him to make the Waqf Board a party to the plea.

The petitioner has contended that the Waqf Act was made under the garb of managing Waqf properties, even though there are no similar laws for followers of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, Judaism, Bahaism, Zoroastrianism and Christianity.

Upadhyay told the court that the Act was against secularism as there was no other law to administer the properties of other religions.

Additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, said the petition raises substantial questions.

In his petition, filed last week, Upadhyay has sought a direction to the Centre to enact “only Uniform Law for Trust and Trustees, Charities and Charitable Institutions, and Religious Endowments and Institutions” and claimed that Waqf properties cannot enjoy any “special rights” that have not been given to other Trusts, Charitable and Religious Institutions being run by non-Islamic religious group.

“Petitioner is challenging the validity of provisions of Waqf Act 1995, which is made under the garb of managing Waqf properties but there are no similar laws for followers of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, Judaism, Bahaism, Zoroastrianism & Christianity. Hence, it is against the secularism, unity, and integrity of the nation,” the petition stated.

The plea further stated that the special status granted to Waqf properties “is manifestly arbitrary, irrational”, and offends Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India. While Article 14 guarantees equality before law and equal protection of law, Article 15 prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

“The Waqf Act has given wide and uncontrolled powers to Waqf boards and Waqf properties have been placed over and above other charitable religious institutions. No other enactment has conferred such wide powers and status,” the petition said.

The petitioner has also argued that the creation of the Waqf Tribunal is arbitrary and every dispute of civil nature must be decided by a civil court.

The matter would be heard next on July 28.