New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has taken judicial notice of a news report that over 3,000 soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles have to pass through a "foul-smelling and filthy drain" to move out of their barracks to go to the parade ground in Delhi Cantonment area. Delhi HC takes note of soldiers compelled to pass through drain, filth in Cantt area

Terming it an "unacceptable situation", the high court noted that a bridge was requested from the Delhi government authorities at the site but it has not yet been built.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora issued notice to the Delhi Cantonment Board in the matter and asked it to file a status report by May 29.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on May 29.

"This court takes judicial notice of a report... on May 26, 2025, wherein it states that over 3,000 soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles have to pass through a drain which is foul smelling and filthy when they move out of their barracks and go to the parade ground.

"The soldiers are required to pass through this culvert four times a day and the said drain is stated to be flooded and is slick with sludge and sometimes near waist deep in places," the bench said in its May 26 order.

The court passed the order while hearing a batch of petitions over the flooding of roads, homes and lawyers' offices after rains due to clogged stormwater and sewage drains.

The court said it has given directions from time to time for cleaning of various drains within Delhi since 2024.

"This particular story relating to the soldiers who have to march through this drain is indeed an unacceptable situation. The report states that a bridge was requested but has not yet been built," the bench said.

The news report stated that over 3,000 soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles, the oldest rifle regiment of the Indian Army, march out of their barracks and head towards the parade ground daily from the crumbling culvert, which is narrow and entirely covered in garbage, which straddles a foul-smelling drain.

Soldiers trudge through sewage four daily in the South Delhi area for decades and no bridge has been built despite repeated requests, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.