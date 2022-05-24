Delhi HC tells chief secy to form panel to look into issues in Chandni Chowk

The Delhi high court on Monday directed the chief secretary to constitute a committee and appoint a chief nodal officer (CNO) to look into the maintenance and unfinished redevelopment work in Chandni Chowk, and said it is imperative to ensure that the work done does not deteriorate as a lot of money, time and effort has been spent on it.

The phase one of the ₹99-crore Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, aimed at decongesting and conserving the heritage structure of the Mughal-era market between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid, was inaugurated on September 12 last year. Conceived in 2006, the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project was launched after a prolonged delay in December 2018 following the directions of the Delhi high court.

“Since a lot of time, effort and money have gone into the process of redevelopment of the Chandni Chowk area, it is imperative that the work done does not deteriorate and the situation reverts to what it was before the redevelopment started. We are therefore of a view that a committee should be constituted, consisting of the nodal officers of all agencies, the chief nodal officer (CNO) being the chairperson, which should inform this court on the aspect regarding the leftover work as well as maintenance,” the bench said in an oral order.

A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta, while hearing a plea that it had suo motu initiated on the delay in completing the redevelopment work, said that chief nodal officer should be appointed within two weeks.

The court said the committee should comprise all the agencies such as the municipal corporation, public works department (PWD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and Delhi government, among others. It asked the CNO to call a meeting within two weeks of her appointment and file a status report in this regard in six weeks.

However, senior advocate Sanjeev Ralli, counsel for Chandni Chowk Sarva Vyapar Mandal, the traders’ body, told the court that there is still some unfinished work -- several cameras and lights are still not functional -- and the redeveloped area is suffering from a lack of maintenance. He said traffic was freely moving between 9am and 9pm on the redeveloped stretch, despite it being prohibited. The sanitation and hygiene leave a lot to be desired and the horticulture work is pending, he said.

He also drew the attention of the court to the remarks made by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on the sorry state of affairs in Chandni Chowk during a meeting in October 2021.

Taking note of these, the court said the committee, comprising nodal officers of various agencies, should look into the matter and hold meetings to rectify the situation.

The bench also noted that earlier, there was a court appointed committee which looked into these issues; however, with the end of the litigation and the transfer of the CNO, that committee has not met since.

The matter would be heard next on August 23.