Delhi HC tells chief secy to form panel to look into issues in Chandni Chowk
The Delhi high court on Monday directed the chief secretary to constitute a committee and appoint a chief nodal officer (CNO) to look into the maintenance and unfinished redevelopment work in Chandni Chowk, and said it is imperative to ensure that the work done does not deteriorate as a lot of money, time and effort has been spent on it.
The phase one of the ₹99-crore Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, aimed at decongesting and conserving the heritage structure of the Mughal-era market between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid, was inaugurated on September 12 last year. Conceived in 2006, the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project was launched after a prolonged delay in December 2018 following the directions of the Delhi high court.
“Since a lot of time, effort and money have gone into the process of redevelopment of the Chandni Chowk area, it is imperative that the work done does not deteriorate and the situation reverts to what it was before the redevelopment started. We are therefore of a view that a committee should be constituted, consisting of the nodal officers of all agencies, the chief nodal officer (CNO) being the chairperson, which should inform this court on the aspect regarding the leftover work as well as maintenance,” the bench said in an oral order.
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta, while hearing a plea that it had suo motu initiated on the delay in completing the redevelopment work, said that chief nodal officer should be appointed within two weeks.
The court said the committee should comprise all the agencies such as the municipal corporation, public works department (PWD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and Delhi government, among others. It asked the CNO to call a meeting within two weeks of her appointment and file a status report in this regard in six weeks.
However, senior advocate Sanjeev Ralli, counsel for Chandni Chowk Sarva Vyapar Mandal, the traders’ body, told the court that there is still some unfinished work -- several cameras and lights are still not functional -- and the redeveloped area is suffering from a lack of maintenance. He said traffic was freely moving between 9am and 9pm on the redeveloped stretch, despite it being prohibited. The sanitation and hygiene leave a lot to be desired and the horticulture work is pending, he said.
He also drew the attention of the court to the remarks made by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on the sorry state of affairs in Chandni Chowk during a meeting in October 2021.
Taking note of these, the court said the committee, comprising nodal officers of various agencies, should look into the matter and hold meetings to rectify the situation.
The bench also noted that earlier, there was a court appointed committee which looked into these issues; however, with the end of the litigation and the transfer of the CNO, that committee has not met since.
The matter would be heard next on August 23.
-
Man shot on cheek during robbery bid in west Delhi
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man suffered a bullet injury on his cheek when four armed men allegedly opened fire at him from inside a car in a bid to snatch his gold chain and bracelet on Sunday late evening near Hari Nagar clock tower in west Delhi. The bullet got lodged in the victim's jaw and was removed after a surgery on Monday, the police said, adding that the victim is out of danger now.
-
Delhi: IT firm employee held for running over Zepto executive
New Delhi: Five days after a delivery agent working for a prominent grocery delivery app succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run in Dwarka, Delhi Police on Monday said that they have arrested athe Zepto delivery agent, Goyala Dairy resident Karanfor the crime. The accused then went home and didn't tell his family about the accident and gave the car for repairs. Karan succumbed to his injuries on May 18.
-
Free rides on 150 new e-buses for 3 days as Delhi govt bolsters fleet
The Delhi government will roll out 150 new electric buses on Tuesday and allow free rides on them for three days, transport minister Kailash Gahlot announced on Monday. The government will also hold a social media contest by asking people to take selfies in the buses and post it on their profiles for a chance to win the iPads.
-
Delhi: Man arrested for posting woman’s photos online
New Delhi: A 22-year-old former Indian Railways catering staff was arrested for allegedly posting and videos of a woman on social media along with her phone number, claiming that she was available for “sex chat”. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified Yadav as Amit Yadav, native of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and resident of north-east Delhi's Karawal Nagar.
-
Dug-up lanes, daily traffic jams irk peth residents
Pune: Residents of peth areas have been living a daily ordeal since last few weeks as the narrow roads are choked with vehicles, causing traffic jams, due to the ongoing digging work for pipeline repairs. Pune Municipal Corporation has dug up roads in Sadashiv peth, Bajirao road, Laxmi road and Shaniwar peth as part of its underground pipeline repairs project started a few months ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics