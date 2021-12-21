Delhi HC upholds life term to father for raping minor daughter

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday upheld the life imprisonment awarded to a father for sexually abusing his minor daughter, saying that when crime happens within the closest confines of a family, “it adds to the element of sin”.

In a judgment, a bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and AJ Bhambhani, also said that the act of assault on the minor “descends to a different depth of depravity”. The father and his friend had appealed against a 2019 judgment by the trial court in which the judge convicted them for rape and unnatural sex on the 10-year-old girl in 2017.

“We do not hesitate to repeat, to sexually violate an innocent child is in any case an abhorrent act; but, when that happens within the filial father-daughter relationship, of which purity of affection is a sine-qua-non, the act descends to a different depth of depravity. Without at all appearing to be Biblical, crime in society is one thing; but crime within the closest confines of the family, adds to it the element of sin. Such acts must be dealt, with the requisite level of severity,” the bench said in a 27-page judgment.

According to the prosecution, the victim was sexually assaulted by her father and his friend during May 13, 2012 to July 22, 2012.

The police claimed that the minor used to stay with her paternal aunt, and in 2012, with the commencement of her summer holidays, her father took her to the house of one Manorama Begum alias Rahima where the gang-raped the girl.

The police had said that the last such sexual assault was alleged to have been committed on July 22, 2012.

After the registration of the FIR, the father was arrested on the intervening night of July 25-26, 2012 and his friend was apprehended, a day later.

While upholding the conviction and the sentence, the court said that the victim’s testimony was “trustworthy” and “credible”.

The court, however, refused to sustain the conviction for the alleged commission of an offence under Section 376(2)(g) (gang rape) IPC.