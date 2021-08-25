Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi health min Jain lifts curtains off 30-bed rapid response centre for Covid patients at Rajiv Gandhi hospital
delhi news

Delhi health min Jain lifts curtains off 30-bed rapid response centre for Covid patients at Rajiv Gandhi hospital

State health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday inaugurated a 30-bed rapid response centre to treat Covid-19 patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality hospital in Tahirpur
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 11:59 PM IST
HT Image

State health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday inaugurated a 30-bed rapid response centre to treat Covid-19 patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality hospital in Tahirpur. All the beds at the centre will be equipped with ventilators and a team of specialists will be present round-the-clock to provide immediate care to Covid-19 patients even before they are admitted, said hospital officials.

The centre will ensure that patients receive appropriate care during a Covid-19 emergency, even while waiting for admissions, in what is a step-up from the holding areas demarcated at all Delhi government-run hospitals during the pandemic.

The holding areas were meant to provide basic care and oxygen support while admission-related formalities were completed.

“Treatment for Covid-19 will begin even before admission — no one will have to wait... All the beds are equipped with transport [moveable] ventilators, so that the patients can be moved to the ward on the same machine,” Jain said at the inauguration.

In a tweet, the minister said, “Under the guidance of CM @ArvindKejriwal to combat the next covid wave, Delhi Govt has made a Rapid Response Center at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. This will be manned with a Rapid Response Team which will work 24×7 and will help in better management of covid patients.”

RELATED STORIES

Delhi is planning to create 37,000 beds, of which 12,000 would be intensive care unit beds, in preparation for a future wave of the pandemic. During the fourth surge in cases between April and May in Delhi, a peak of over 20,000 patients with the viral infection were hospitalised across the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman, minor daughter raped by landlord in Nangloi; suspect on run, say cops

Delhiwale: The battle of the biryanis

Learn from past experience with FYUP, say stakeholders

2013 rerun: Unsure of FYUP in Delhi University, say teachers
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP