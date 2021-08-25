Delhi health min Jain lifts curtains off 30-bed rapid response centre for Covid patients at Rajiv Gandhi hospital

State health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday inaugurated a 30-bed rapid response centre to treat Covid-19 patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality hospital in Tahirpur. All the beds at the centre will be equipped with ventilators and a team of specialists will be present round-the-clock to provide immediate care to Covid-19 patients even before they are admitted, said hospital officials.

The centre will ensure that patients receive appropriate care during a Covid-19 emergency, even while waiting for admissions, in what is a step-up from the holding areas demarcated at all Delhi government-run hospitals during the pandemic.

The holding areas were meant to provide basic care and oxygen support while admission-related formalities were completed.

“Treatment for Covid-19 will begin even before admission — no one will have to wait... All the beds are equipped with transport [moveable] ventilators, so that the patients can be moved to the ward on the same machine,” Jain said at the inauguration.

In a tweet, the minister said, “Under the guidance of CM @ArvindKejriwal to combat the next covid wave, Delhi Govt has made a Rapid Response Center at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. This will be manned with a Rapid Response Team which will work 24×7 and will help in better management of covid patients.”

Delhi is planning to create 37,000 beds, of which 12,000 would be intensive care unit beds, in preparation for a future wave of the pandemic. During the fourth surge in cases between April and May in Delhi, a peak of over 20,000 patients with the viral infection were hospitalised across the city.