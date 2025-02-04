Delhi high court denies immediate publication of 14 CAG reports

The Delhi high court on Monday refused to grant an urgent hearing to a plea seeking immediate publication of 14 contentious Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports before the Delhi assembly elections, saying that the same had no correlation with the polls. 26 May 2015, New Delhi: delhi high court . photo:pradeep gaur/mint (HT Archive)

Delhi is set to vote on February 5 with the results set to be declared on February 8.

“No urgency in the matter. In our opinion, it (petition) has no correlation with elections. Day after tomorrow, there are elections, we find no urgency,” a bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela said to senior advocate Geeta Luthra, who appeared for the petitioner, former civil servant Brij Mohan.

This was after Luthra in the morning had urged the court to fix a time to hear the petition which was listed on Monday, claiming that the hearing was necessary in view of the polls scheduled for Wednesday. Turning her request down, the court said that it would hear the matter in due course later during the day. However, it later fixed March 5 as the next date of hearing, while clarifying that the issue had nothing to do with elections.

The audit reports covering various contentious issues— include the Delhi excise policy, the renovation of the chief minister’s official bungalow, vehicular pollution, public health, and the performance of government departments — all key campaign issues in the run-up to the elections, have been a recurrent flashpoint between the AAP and BJP. The BJP has sought to corner the AAP over not tabling the reports in the assembly in the run-up to the elections, accusing it of withholding information for fear it could dent its performance in the polls. The AAP has called the claims “fabricated.”

The court refused to grant an urgent hearing, days after a coordinate bench had dismissed a plea by seven BJP legislators seeking directions to speaker Ram Niwas Goel to convene a special assembly session to table the 14 CAG reports, even as the court criticised the AAP government for its “inordinate delay” in taking steps to table the reports. On January 24, a bench of justice Sachin Datta directed the Delhi government to “expeditiously table the reports” once the assembly reconvenes after the elections.

In his petition, Mohan had sought immediate directions to the central government, lieutenant governor VK Saxena, CAG and the Delhi government to publish the reports on their respective portals, even if the Delhi government failed to convene a special sitting, asserting that voters in Delhi had the right to know about the contents before the elections. He also said that suppression of relevant information was in violation of Delhi voters’ fundamental right to know guaranteed under article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. It was imperative for the voters to know about Delhi’s financial health before the polls, Luthra said. She said that the suppression was a fraud on the Constitution. “That the necessity or expediency at this juncture is to make public the CAG reports. The public must know the financial affairs in Delhi before voting takes place in Delhi,” the plea also argued by advocate Vidya Sagar added.

On January 24, the high court had expressed reservations about directing the immediate publication of the 14 CAG reports before elections, without first tabling them in the legislative assembly. The bench, also comprising justice Tushar Rao Gedela, noted that such an order would contravene Article 151 of the Constitution, which requires CAG reports to be submitted to the Governor and then tabled in the assembly. The bench remarked, “Article 151 is not a bar, it’s a constitutional requirement... For RTI, a particular document has to become information, and unless it is tabled before the parliament, it does not become information.” The court added: “Public has a right to know, not in violation of any constitutional provisions. If your prayer is granted, Article 151 will be violated.”