Home / Cities / Delhi News / HC says no one should fear for life, grants protection to sexual assault survivor

HC says no one should fear for life, grants protection to sexual assault survivor

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2023 08:33 AM IST

Justice Jasmeet Singh of the Delhi high court passed the order on May 12 while hearing the minor’s plea for protection citing the threats from the accused for withdrawing the case

No citizen should fear for his or her life when moving around in the city, the Delhi high court has said while granting police protection to a minor who sought it citing threats for the man accused of sexually assaulting her.

The court will hear the matter next on May 23. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The court will hear the matter next on May 23. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the order on May 12 as the minor told the court that the accused wanted her to withdraw the sexual assault case against him.

The minor said that the accused besides warning her of dire consequences also threatened to throw acid on her.

Police told the court that they were investigating the matter but the accused was absconding and that they were in the process of issuing non-bailable warrants against him.

The court said there are grave and serious allegations against the accused. “The petitioner who is a minor feels apprehensive to even venture out of her house. I am of the view that adequate protection needs to be provided to her,” said Justice Singh.

The court asked police to provide the petitioner with a woman security officer for her security till further orders. It listed the matter for further hearing on May 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accused minor police protection + 1 more
accused minor police protection
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out