Delhi hospitals hit hard, 400 medics infected with Covid

As Delhi records a rapid surge in Covid-19 infections, at least 400 doctors and healthcare workers have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last week, doctors’ and nurses’ associations from hospitals across the Capital confirmed on Wednesday.

Healthcare experts said that with the uptick in cases expected to continue over at least the next two weeks, hospitals will have to take steps to protect their staff and backup teams will have to be readied in Covid hospitals to ensure that the healthcare system does not collapse when the surge is at its peak.

Data collated from Covid hospitals across the Capital showed that over the last week, at least 50 doctors and 53 other healthcare workers tested positive for the virus, while 49 doctors and six nurses were infected at the Safdarjung Hospital. A similar spike in infections among healthcare professionals is being observed in many other hospitals in the Capital, healthcare experts said.

At the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital, the largest Covid-19 hospital in the city, 10 doctors and three nurses tested positive for Covid over the last week.

At the Central government-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, 30 doctors and 65 healthcare workers tested positive, at Lady Hardinge Medical College, 30 doctors tested positive, at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, 25 healthcare workers were infected and at Hindu Rao Hospital, 12 doctors and three nurses tested positive for the virus. At Ambedkar Hospital, eight doctors and two nurses tested positive over the last week.

“The situation is very grim and is only expected to get worse from here. A large number of the medics who are getting infected are junior doctors because they are the ones who interact with patients the most. At this juncture, because we will probably have to live with the virus for a while, the government needs to make arrangements to hire more doctors and ensure that they get ample time to quarantine after their Covid duties. Otherwise, the entire healthcare system will collapse,” said a senior doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital, requesting anonymity.

As the number of daily coronavirus infections among doctors continued to rise because of the highly infectious Omicron variant, Lady Hardinge Medical College and its affiliated hospitals issued a circular on Tuesday directing that medics exposed to Covid patients will have to continue to work till they produce a positive RT-PCR report.

“Anyone who is exposed to a positive case of Sars-CoV-2 will have to continue work with a tightly fitted mask maximum possible social distancing, preferably more than one metre, irrespective of the degree of exposure,” the circular read.

It added, “...They should get tested with RT-PCR as soon as any symptoms develop. Depending on their RT-PCR report they may be advised for home isolation (if positive) or continue to work (if negative).”

The circular also said that home isolation for five days will be allowed for asymptomatic and mild cases among healthcare professionals in affiliated hospitals, seven days of isolation after discharge will be allowed for moderate infections and 10 days after discharge for severe cases. Severely infected doctors will not be allowed to stay away for more than 17 days.

“They have not conducted NEET-PG counselling and now they do not have doctors. They want the existing doctors to work even after contracting the infection. Is this how we treat our frontline professionals?” said a doctor, who did not want to be identified, from one of the affiliated hospitals of Lady Hardinge Medical College.

The NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Postgraduate) counselling process, based on which doctors were to be assigned hospitals, was delayed due to several reasons, including cases in the Supreme Court over reservations for economically weaker sections. The Supreme Court will be hearing a plea challenging the OBC and EWS quota introduced for NEET counselling or medical college admissions on Thursday.

A nurse from the Hindu Rao Hospital, which is run by the north Delhi municipal corporation, said that the hospital was already short of manpower and the existing staff does not get their salaries regularly.

“We are risking our lives every day and not even getting remuneration for the work we do. The nursing staff is overworked and over-exposed. There is no salary, let alone overtime pay. How do you expect healthcare workers to fight this battle against Covid, if you are sending us to the frontline with sticks and stones?” said the nurse, requesting anonymity.

Medics at private hospitals are also heavily exposed to the infection.

“We have ensured strict compliance to PPE (personal protective equipment) and that reduces the risk significantly. We have also sealed the most common areas where people gather because that can easily become a hotspot. We are also ensuring very tight screening,” said Anil Vinayak, group COO (chief operating officer), Fortis Healthcare.

The Indian Medical Association on Wednesday said, “...doctors are expected to have 5-10 times more Covid infections as compared to the general public.”

The association released a list of suggestions for government and private hospitals to follow, in order to ensure the safety of doctors. The list included—Covid duty of resident doctors should not exceed eight hours a day and seven days, after which they should be quarantined for 10-14 days in an accommodation prescribed by the hospital, there should be a provision of taking care of their mental health, in the event of a Covid duty doctor falling ill hospitals should immediately admit the doctor to the respective hospital, and in case of untimely death, the status of Covid martyr should be given to the deceased doctor and financial assistance should be provided to the family.

“These measures are being suggested so that the safety of doctors can be ensured to a great extent, because doctors are the backbone of Indian health services during the pandemic,” IMA said on Wednesday.

Dr KK Talwar, former head of the Medical Council of India, who was also heading the Punjab government’s expert group on Covid during the second wave of the pandemic, said the Delhi government should start identifying intern doctors and nurses who can be roped in when the surge begins and there is a shortage of manpower.

“We had tried something similar in Punjab during the second wave. Intern doctors and nurses are trained hands. The government needs to make a plan from now to make teams of such interns who can be roped in when the situation becomes worse. Apart from this, doctors from all departments should also be put on Covid care. For instance, during peak surge, other departments such as community medicine or surgery are fairly free, so they can also be put on Covid duty. But this will have to be planned in advance,” Dr Talwar said.

