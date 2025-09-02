Delhi judge pressured woman to drop rape case: Records

The Delhi high court has suspended a district judge and recommended disciplinary proceedings against him and another judge after receiving a complaint from a woman lawyer, who accused the two of coercing her to withdraw rape allegations against a Delhi-based advocate. The complaint was backed by audio recordings, which prompted the swift intervention. The Delhi high court has suspended a district judge and recommended disciplinary proceedings against him and another judge. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Records of the full court meeting of August 28, seen exclusively by Hindustan Times, reveal that the suspension of district judge Sanjeev Kumar Singh and the decision to initiate proceedings against both Singh and another judge, Anil Kumar, were sparked by complaints of grave judicial misconduct that the woman complainant made before the high court’s chief justice, justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, in July, and later to the registrar general, following which a vigilance inquiry was ordered.

According to the documents, the complainant, a 27-year-old advocate, alleged that Singh and Kumar acted at the behest of a lawyer, against whom she has registered a rape case in Delhi. Both judges, she alleged, pressured her not to pursue the case and to give a favourable statement in court retracting her charges. The complainant, who had earlier worked as a law clerk under both Singh and Kumar, submitted that she faced “an extremely serious and disturbing incident of judicial misconduct and abuse of power.”

Records show that Singh and Kumar were summoned before the high court’s vigilance committee on August 27-28 and apprised of the allegations. While both denied wrongdoing, Singh “could not give any explanation” for one of the audio recordings submitted by the complainant. The committee, therefore, recommended suspension of Singh pending inquiry, along with disciplinary proceedings against both officers.

The vigilance committee of the high court, which addresses allegations of corruption and misconduct within the district judiciary, comprised justices Subramonium Prasad, Prateek Jalan, Amit Bansal, Amit Sharma and Manoj Jain.

The full court endorsed the committee’s decision the next day. Following the full court’s decision, Singh was suspended on August 29 by an order issued by registrar general Arun Bhardwaj. The order also barred him from leaving the national capital without prior permission.

Notably, the complainant also contended that she was also introduced to a (then) sitting Delhi high court judge in January 2025, through the accused’s lawyer, who promised to get her appointed as a law researcher. There is no indication in the records, however, of any role of the high court judge in the present case, and the disciplinary proceedings are confined to Singh and Kumar.

Her complaint, as mentioned in the full court meeting records, alleged that both Singh and Kumar repeatedly called her on her personal numbers after she lodged the FIR, instructing her not to undergo medical examination and to tell a magistrate that the registration of the case was a mistake.

According to her, Singh went a step further, offering her a monetary settlement on behalf of the accused and claiming that he had already received ₹30 lakh from the lawyer, which would be given to her if she agreed to compromise. When she refused, Singh allegedly threatened to frame her brother in a fabricated drugs case. To support her account, the complainant enclosed call logs, screenshots of conversations, and three audio recordings that she submitted on a pen drive to the high court.

HT contacted both the judges for their comment on the matter, but did not receive a response until the time of going to print.