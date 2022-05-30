Delhi: Judge’s wife dies by suicide in Chhatarpur

A 42-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her brother’s residence in Chhatarpur late on Saturday night, the police said, adding that she was married to an additional sessions judge at a local court.

Investigations are on, even as the police said the note recovered said the victim does not hold anyone responsible, and that it was “her own decision”.

A missing person’s report was filed around 10.30pm on Saturday after the woman’s husband informed the police that she not returned home after a visit to the Malviya Nagar market, deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Using CCTV camera footage, the police narrowed down on the driver of the auto, who told investigators that he dropped the woman off at Raipur Khurd in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi neighbourhood, Jaiker said.

When the woman’s husband was informed of this, he confirmed to the police that her brother lives in the area. Once at the house, the police had to enter by breaking the window’s iron grilles.The woman’s body was found inside the house, with a three-page note nearby.

“In her note, she said she does not hold anyone responsible and it is her own decision” Jaiker said.

The woman’s body was found on the first floor, and her brother lived on the second. To be sure, the police said he owned both flats.

A police officer aware of the matter said that when interrogated, her brother said she wanted to “spend some time alone”, and went to the first floor.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday at the AIIMS mortuary and the body was handed over to the family. She is survived by two sons and her husband. A further investigation is underway, Jaiker said.