Delhi: Judge’s wife dies by suicide in Chhatarpur
A 42-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her brother’s residence in Chhatarpur late on Saturday night, the police said, adding that she was married to an additional sessions judge at a local court.
Investigations are on, even as the police said the note recovered said the victim does not hold anyone responsible, and that it was “her own decision”.
A missing person’s report was filed around 10.30pm on Saturday after the woman’s husband informed the police that she not returned home after a visit to the Malviya Nagar market, deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.
Using CCTV camera footage, the police narrowed down on the driver of the auto, who told investigators that he dropped the woman off at Raipur Khurd in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi neighbourhood, Jaiker said.
When the woman’s husband was informed of this, he confirmed to the police that her brother lives in the area. Once at the house, the police had to enter by breaking the window’s iron grilles.The woman’s body was found inside the house, with a three-page note nearby.
“In her note, she said she does not hold anyone responsible and it is her own decision” Jaiker said.
The woman’s body was found on the first floor, and her brother lived on the second. To be sure, the police said he owned both flats.
A police officer aware of the matter said that when interrogated, her brother said she wanted to “spend some time alone”, and went to the first floor.
A post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday at the AIIMS mortuary and the body was handed over to the family. She is survived by two sons and her husband. A further investigation is underway, Jaiker said.
-
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
-
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
-
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
-
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
