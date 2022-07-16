Delhi L-G recommends suspension of former ADM over illegal land transfer
Lieutenant-governor VK Saxena has recommended the suspension of a Delhi government official, a former additional district magistrate (ADM) (north) of the revenue department, over alleged irregularities in the transfer of forest land to private individuals in north Delhi, the L-G’s office said on Friday.
Last month, five officers, including an ADM, two SDMs (subdivisional magistrates), a sub-registrar and a deputy secretary of Delhi government, were suspended on the directions of the L-G for their alleged involvement in land-related irregularities in north and south Delhi.
“L-G has approved initiation of major penalty proceedings and recommended to MHA the suspension of Nitin Jindal (DANICS), then ADM (North) under the revenue department of the government of Delhi. Jindal has been charged with illegally transferring the forest department land located in village Zindpur under north district to private individuals in March 2021,” an official from L-G office said, asking not to be named.
“The directorate of vigilance has prima facie found grave misconduct by the officer concerned, who wilfully ignored established ownership of the land with the forest department, upheld time and again by different orders of the financial commissioner as well as the high court, and transferred the said land illegally on the basis of a much inferior ADJ court for extraneous considerations,” the official said.
Jindal faces the charges of “receiving huge pecuniary benefits” by “abusing his official powers” in illegally and blatantly transferring the said land, which is valued at crores of rupees, the official said.
The officer could not be contacted for comments.
‘Fadnavis had instructed the removal of Metro-3 land in Aarey from ESZ’
Previously unpublished documents, made public by Save Aarey campaigners on Friday, have revealed that then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had, in 2016, directed the exclusion of 33-hectares of Aarey land from the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The land had been slotted for construction of the Metro-3 car depot. An ESZ refers to a demarcated “buffer” area aimed at reducing developmental pressures around a wildlife sanctuary or national park.
Amravati pharmacist murder: NIA says accused received international calls before killing
Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency on Friday said the call data record reflected that one of the seven accused, arrested in connection with the murder of a pharmacist in Amravati, had received international calls before the killing. The federal agency informed the special NIA court that the international calls received by one of the arrested accused were being probed to find if there is any foreign connection to the crime.
TB patients allege non-payment of monthly nutritional allowance
Mumbai: Many tuberculosis (TB) patients in the city and state have alleged non-payment of the nutritional supplement allowance (₹500) that they received every month from the government. The initiative, under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, is aimed at providing nutritional support to TB patients and is part of the National Strategic Plan for TB Elimination programme of the Union Health Ministry with the aim of eliminating TB by 2025.
BJP warms up to one Thackeray to counter another
Mumbai The Bharatiya Janata Party may be warming up to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray in an effort to counter his cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. BJP and MNS leaders have indicated that they may be considering “seat adjustments” or tacit deals if not an outright political alliance to counter the Sena in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.
One litre of petrol was available at ₹106.31 while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹94.27 a litre, on Friday, the day after the Maharashtra government reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. On Thursday Petrol was available at ₹111.35 while diesel at ₹97.28. In Thane a litre of petrol was available at ₹106.45 while diesel was priced at ₹94.41 a litre.
