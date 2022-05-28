Delhi LG asks DDA to plan ‘world-class’ nursery in Ashok Vihar

New Delhi: Two days after taking charge, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to come up with a concrete timeline for developing a “world-class” nursery in north-west Delhi Ashok Vihar within a week.

A statement issued from the LG’s office said that Saxena inspected the proposed 25-acre plot situated in Khoja Wala Bagh at Ashok Vihar on Saturday and directed DDA officials to ideate the nursery in such a way that it can also act as a en eco-park for visitors.

“The L-G issued instructions to the DDA — the agency owning the identified land — to put forth a plan of action with concrete timelines in a week’s time. The idea is also to prevent degradation of unused land, check encroachment and create a green space where different tenets of sustainable development could co-exist,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the plot, comprising existing fallow and wasteland, once developed, will have different varieties of indigenous, medicinal, exotic, ecology and topography-compliant flora available for use by government agencies as well as citizens. The facility is also expected to feature landscaped greens, a cafeteria, walkways, public utilities and flower display to attract visitors.

“Being developed in the midst of the Wazirpur industrial area, this green patch will go on to serve as the much-needed oxygenating lungs of the hitherto polluted neighbourhood. A heavy footfall is expected from residents of surrounding areas, including Ashok Vihar, Wazirpur, Shalimar Bagh, Azadpur and other residential colonies,” said a spokesperson from the L-G office.

Situated right beside the JailorWala Bagh “in-situ slum rehabilitation” project being carried out under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Scheme (PMAY) by the DDA, the nursery will provide an “enhanced eco-friendly environmental experience” to the “most deprived sections”, the official said, adding that the nursery will not only serve as a common and extensive resource pool for sourcing horticultural requirements of the city but also become a favoured destination for eco-tourism.

