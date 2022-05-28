Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi LG asks DDA to plan ‘world-class’ nursery in Ashok Vihar
delhi news

Delhi LG asks DDA to plan ‘world-class’ nursery in Ashok Vihar

New Delhi: Two days after taking charge, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to come up with a concrete timeline for developing a “world-class” nursery in north-west Delhi Ashok Vihar within a week
HT Image
Published on May 28, 2022 11:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Two days after taking charge, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to come up with a concrete timeline for developing a “world-class” nursery in north-west Delhi Ashok Vihar within a week.

A statement issued from the LG’s office said that Saxena inspected the proposed 25-acre plot situated in Khoja Wala Bagh at Ashok Vihar on Saturday and directed DDA officials to ideate the nursery in such a way that it can also act as a en eco-park for visitors.

“The L-G issued instructions to the DDA — the agency owning the identified land — to put forth a plan of action with concrete timelines in a week’s time. The idea is also to prevent degradation of unused land, check encroachment and create a green space where different tenets of sustainable development could co-exist,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the plot, comprising existing fallow and wasteland, once developed, will have different varieties of indigenous, medicinal, exotic, ecology and topography-compliant flora available for use by government agencies as well as citizens. The facility is also expected to feature landscaped greens, a cafeteria, walkways, public utilities and flower display to attract visitors.

RELATED STORIES

“Being developed in the midst of the Wazirpur industrial area, this green patch will go on to serve as the much-needed oxygenating lungs of the hitherto polluted neighbourhood. A heavy footfall is expected from residents of surrounding areas, including Ashok Vihar, Wazirpur, Shalimar Bagh, Azadpur and other residential colonies,” said a spokesperson from the L-G office.

Situated right beside the JailorWala Bagh “in-situ slum rehabilitation” project being carried out under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Scheme (PMAY) by the DDA, the nursery will provide an “enhanced eco-friendly environmental experience” to the “most deprived sections”, the official said, adding that the nursery will not only serve as a common and extensive resource pool for sourcing horticultural requirements of the city but also become a favoured destination for eco-tourism.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP