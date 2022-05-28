Delhi LG asks DDA to plan ‘world-class’ nursery in Ashok Vihar
New Delhi: Two days after taking charge, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to come up with a concrete timeline for developing a “world-class” nursery in north-west Delhi Ashok Vihar within a week.
A statement issued from the LG’s office said that Saxena inspected the proposed 25-acre plot situated in Khoja Wala Bagh at Ashok Vihar on Saturday and directed DDA officials to ideate the nursery in such a way that it can also act as a en eco-park for visitors.
“The L-G issued instructions to the DDA — the agency owning the identified land — to put forth a plan of action with concrete timelines in a week’s time. The idea is also to prevent degradation of unused land, check encroachment and create a green space where different tenets of sustainable development could co-exist,” said the statement.
According to the statement, the plot, comprising existing fallow and wasteland, once developed, will have different varieties of indigenous, medicinal, exotic, ecology and topography-compliant flora available for use by government agencies as well as citizens. The facility is also expected to feature landscaped greens, a cafeteria, walkways, public utilities and flower display to attract visitors.
“Being developed in the midst of the Wazirpur industrial area, this green patch will go on to serve as the much-needed oxygenating lungs of the hitherto polluted neighbourhood. A heavy footfall is expected from residents of surrounding areas, including Ashok Vihar, Wazirpur, Shalimar Bagh, Azadpur and other residential colonies,” said a spokesperson from the L-G office.
Situated right beside the JailorWala Bagh “in-situ slum rehabilitation” project being carried out under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Scheme (PMAY) by the DDA, the nursery will provide an “enhanced eco-friendly environmental experience” to the “most deprived sections”, the official said, adding that the nursery will not only serve as a common and extensive resource pool for sourcing horticultural requirements of the city but also become a favoured destination for eco-tourism.
NEP 2020 is a knowledge document of the 21st century: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said India's education system had been rigid in the past but National Education Policy 2020 has made it possible to make teaching and learning more vibrant, inclusive, flexible and multi-disciplinary. Pradhan was speaking during the roundtable on implementing National Education Policy at Symbiosis International University at Pune on Saturday.
Delhi BJP ‘terrified’ ahead of Rajinder Nagar bypolls: AAP
The Bharatiya Janata Party is “terrified” ahead of the upcoming bypolls to the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat, the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Saturday, even as he informally announced Delhi's ruling party will field the party's MCD in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, to contest the June 23 election. Pathak's candidature is likely to be formally announced soon, even as the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their picks for the contest.
Mercury crawls past 40°C; IMD forecasts further rise
New Delhi: The relatively cool streak owing to the rainy spell earlier this week seems to have given way to warmer days ahead as the maximum temperature breached the 40-degree mark on Saturday after seven days. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.9C. The hottest spots were Pitampura (42.4C), Sports Complex (42.2C), Mungeshpur (42.2C), and Najafgarh (417 C). At 38.9C, the weather station at Mayur Vihar recorded the lowest temperature.
Aryan Khan case: Maha home min demands action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Saturday demanded action against former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone, Sameer Wankhede, for falsely implicating Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. A special investigation team of the anti-drugs agency on Friday filed a 6,000-page chargesheet that named 14 accused, while keeping out the names of AAryan Khanand a few others.
DMER directs deans to take help of nursing staff in civic hospitals, colleges
Mumbai: The directorate of medical education and research (DMER) on Saturday held a virtual meeting with deans, medical superintendents, nursing superintendents, and matrons of the state-run hospitals. The director asked deans to take the help of nurses working in civic-run hospitals and nearby nursing colleges to ensure the smooth functioning of hospitals amid the indefinite strike announced by nurses.
