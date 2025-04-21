New Delhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered a comprehensive magisterial enquiry into the collapse of a four-storey residential building in the Mustafabad area’s Dayalpur locality that claimed 11 lives and left as many injured. Delhi LG orders magisterial probe into Mustafabad building collapse that claimed 11 lives

The District Magistrate of North East Delhi will investigate various aspects like the circumstances leading to the collapse and hold accountable those responsible for the tragedy. The report will be submitted within 15 days, according to an official statement.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of April 19 at D-26, Gali No. 1, Shakti Vihar, an unauthorised colony in northeast Delhi. The building, which was around 20 years old, came crashing down while residents were asleep.

Rescue operations, involving the National Disaster Response Force , Delhi Fire Services , local police, and residents, lasted over 12 hours and led to the rescue of 22 people 11 of whom survived.

In its statement released on Monday, Raj Niwas said, “Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved a magisterial enquiry into the incident. The District Magistrate of North East Delhi will conduct the probe and submit a detailed report within 15 days.”

It will investigate the circumstances leading to the collapse, identify lapses or acts of omission and commission, and hold accountable those responsible for the tragedy.

Preliminary assessments indicate the possibility of unauthorised construction as a contributing factor.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been directed to take appropriate action against field-level officials for any oversight that may have enabled the unsafe structure to exist.

A survey of the area has revealed that several buildings are five to six storeys tall, allegedly in violation of safety norms.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a separate probe.

Efforts are still underway to ensure that no one remains trapped and to clear the debris.

"Rescue operations are currently ongoing, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force and the Delhi Fire Service working tirelessly to clear debris and locate any remaining individuals trapped under the rubble," the statement said.

Authorities continue to assess the structural safety of surrounding buildings to prevent further incidents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.