Delhi: LG reduces penalty of a MCD teacher in a domestic dispute case

Delhi LG VK Saxena has reduced the penalty "compulsory retirement" on a municipal teacher imposed upon him by the corporation in a matter of a domestic dispute case, the LG secretariat said. The LG office in a statement said that a case was registered against the teacher by his wife alleging that he had beaten his son for not being able to recite mathematical tables and had acted violently when countered by his wife. The teacher was placed under deemed suspension from April 12 2021 consequent upon his arrest in case registered against him in Haryana.

“This complaint came after a prior complaint made by the teacher to the local police, wherein he has alleged harassment by his wife’s family members. Court of ASJ, Jhajjar, Haryana in order dated 26.02.2024, acquitted him of all the grave charges and ultimately held him guilty only for a minor offence. Court refrained from awarding any substantive punishment and instead released him on probation for good conduct,” the statement reads.

LG Saxena while hearing the appeal of the teacher opined that considering the limited nature of conviction, the mitigating circumstances noted by the Court and the fact that the incident arose out of a domestic dispute rather than any act involving moral depravity or corruption, the quantum of punishment “Compulsory Retirement” imposed upon him appears excessive and disproportionate to the nature and gravity of the established misconduct, the LG secretariat has said.

LG has directed reduction of penalty of “Compulsory Retirement” to “Reduction by one stage in the time scale of pay for a period of one year without cumulative effect”, giving relief to the teacher.