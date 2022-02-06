Delhi logs 1,410 Covid cases, 14 deaths in 24 hrs; positivity rate dips to 2.45%

Delhi on Sunday maintained the declining trend with 1,410 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) being reported in the past 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 2.45 per cent. As many as 14 related deaths were reported in the same time span, according to data shared by the health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,43,933 while the death toll rose to 25,983, the latest health bulletin stated.

On Saturday, the Capital had reported 1,604 cases of Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.87 per cent, and 17 deaths. Delhi's daily Covid-19 count has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Delhi had on January 23 reported 9,197 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Friday eased the ongoing Covid-19 curbs in the Capital in wake of an improvement in the pandemic situation. Among other things, it authority had decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7.

The DDMA, however, decided that night curfew will continue in Delhi. Gyms were also allowed to reopen with certain restrictions.

(With agency inputs)