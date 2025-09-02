Delhi: Lush greenery coming up below Barapullah flyover

What was once a stretch of garbage and sewage beneath South Delhi’s Barapullah flyover is finally beginning to resemble a city planner’s vision. A gravel path now winds under the elevated road, bordered by newly laid grass and native shrubs. Saplings line the corridor, their tender leaves shimmering in the monsoon drizzle as birds and butterflies return to a place long abandoned. A gravel path now winds under the elevated road, bordered by newly laid grass and native shrubs. Saplings line the corridor. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

After two decades of false starts and forgotten plans, the ambitious South Delhi Greenway project has finally broken ground.

The project aims to transform the 12.5-km-long Barapullah drain into an ecological and cultural corridor. Work is now underway on the first 4.5-km stretch, with cycle tracks, pedestrian walkways, and landscaping already visible in some sections.

“This is not just beautification. It’s ecological restoration,” said an Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) official involved in the implementation. “We’re reviving a small portion as a pilot and will eventually expand to larger stretches.”

The government’s larger plan is to reclaim more than 700 acres of neglected space and restore the watershed’s ecology through bio-remediation of wastewater, stormwater management, and landscape design.

The Barapullah drain, originating near Lajpat Nagar and flowing east into the Yamuna, has long symbolised neglect of Delhi’s drains – choked with plastic, debris, and untreated sewage. But under the Barapullah Phase-1 flyover, patches of green turf, mulch-lined soil beds, and fencing now mark a new public realm.

Linking nature, heritage and mobility

Once completed, the South Delhi Greenway is envisioned to serve as a permanent car-free walking and cycling path, linking monuments such as Qutub Minar, Hauz Khas, Humayun’s Tomb, the Bahai (Lotus) Temple, and Purana Qila.

The corridor will also pass through urban villages and dense neighbourhoods, offering a shaded, non-motorised mobility option.

“Right now, Delhi lacks a cohesive, safe greenway that’s separated from traffic. This project can change that,” the I&FC official cited said. Constructed wetlands, biosorption beds, and swales are being integrated to naturally treat wastewater so that cleaner water reaches the Yamuna.

The design also interlaces history with ecology. The path will reconnect five of Delhi’s seven ancient cities—including Siri, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad and Shahjahanabad—through their archaeological remains and historic water systems. Landscape plazas near heritage sites are planned for recreation, rest, and cultural programming. Future phases may host public art, interpretive signage, and educational tours.

Conceived between 2004 and 2007 by architect Akash Hingorani, the masterplan was prepared in consultation with DDA, MCD, DTTDC and other agencies. Though widely praised, it stalled due to lack of political priority and coordination.

For Delhi, this project represents more than landscaping. It is an attempt to restore a lost ecological corridor, reconnect heritage with daily life, and offer residents a rare public space away from traffic and pollution.

The plan resurfaced briefly before the 2010 Commonwealth Games, but work never materialised. In 2013, then lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung secured approval from Delhi’s urban design body UTTIPEC, but implementation faltered yet again.

“Many such projects fall through the cracks because they don’t align with immediate infrastructure priorities,” said a senior DDA official, who asked not to be identified.

Now, the I&FC department is driving implementation, focusing on sewage interception, drainage improvement and water quality treatment.

To be sure, despite eventual progress, the project still faces key hurdles. Encroachments, waste dumping, and illegal sewer connections still threaten several stretches. The current work began only after a major encroachment removal drive.

The project also hinges on consistent inter-agency coordination. “We’re setting up decentralised wastewater treatment near residential outfalls,” the I&FC official explained. “But unless municipal bodies prevent solid waste and plastic from re-entering the system, maintaining quality will be difficult.”

Near the Nizamuddin stretch, the transformation is already tangible. Fresh turf, graded walkways, and fenced planting beds are visible. Locals have begun to use the space informally – children playing cricket nearby, walkers pausing to admire the new greenery.

“It’s the first time in years that this area looks inviting,” said a resident. “If this continues, it could finally become a place we feel proud of.”