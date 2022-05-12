Delhi: Man arrested for stalking, molesting teenager in Shahdara
NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking and molesting a 13-year-old girl in Shahdara’s Mansarovar Park area, police said on Thursday.
Video of the man being beaten up by the public went viral on social media.
Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram identified the suspect as one Irfan Khan, a resident of Nathu Colony area who works as a private accountant, and said he was rescued from the crowd and later arrested .
Police said that the 13-year-old had filed a complaint on May 7, alleging that Khan had been stalking her for a few days and had also molested her while she was on her way to her tuition classes. The girl had told her parents, after which they accompanied her to the classes. “They stood some distance away as Khan approached their daughter and caught him red-handed,” Sathiyasundaram said.
“When he tried to leave, the girl’s parents and other people caught him and beat him up. A beat officer reached the spot and rescued him. The girl was counselled,” the DCP said.
Police said that based on the complaint, a case under Section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, was registered against Khan after which he was arrested and sent to judicial custody.
Police said that Khan is married and has three children.
