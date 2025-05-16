Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: Man held for duping defence personnel through fake marketing firm

PTI |
May 16, 2025 03:33 PM IST

Delhi: Man held for duping defence personnel through fake marketing firm

New Delhi, A 46-year-old man who allegedly ran a fake marketing company to defraud people, particularly targeting defence personnel, has been arrested in southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

Delhi: Man held for duping defence personnel through fake marketing firm
Delhi: Man held for duping defence personnel through fake marketing firm

The accused, Om Prakash Sanwaria, is allegedly involved in at least 10 cases of fraud, cheating, and criminal conspiracy registered across Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and West Bengal, they said.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a defence personnel who was duped of 19 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary said.

He said the complainant had contacted Sanwaria through an e-commerce site foxbitdeals.com where he was offered an SUV car at a 30 per cent discount.

According to the DCP, to gain trust, Sanwaria shared copies of post-dated cheques through a social media platform before receiving the payment, which was transferred to a bank account of Foxbitdeals Sales and Marketing Pvt Ltd.

The company's directors include the accused’s wife and sister, he added.

After receiving the money, the accused cut off contact, switched off his phones, and absconded, the officer said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered. During investigation, police traced the bank account, followed the money trail and conducted technical analysis, DCP Chaudhary said.

However, Sanwaria had changed his addresses, making initial attempts to locate him unsuccessful. A breakthrough came when local intelligence and surveillance, lead police to trace his movements in Nangloi, he said.

Police said that Sanwaria was eventually located and arrested near a temple in Delhi. During interrogation, he confessed to floating the fake company 'Foxbitdeals' with the intent to defraud people, particularly targeting defence personnel, who due to frequent transfers are less likely to pursue cases.

The accused admitted to executing similar frauds in Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata, and other locations, they added.

Further investigation is underway to identify more victims and financial transactions linked to him, the DCP said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Man held for duping defence personnel through fake marketing firm
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On