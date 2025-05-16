New Delhi, A 46-year-old man who allegedly ran a fake marketing company to defraud people, particularly targeting defence personnel, has been arrested in southwest Delhi, police said on Friday. Delhi: Man held for duping defence personnel through fake marketing firm

The accused, Om Prakash Sanwaria, is allegedly involved in at least 10 cases of fraud, cheating, and criminal conspiracy registered across Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and West Bengal, they said.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a defence personnel who was duped of ₹19 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary said.

He said the complainant had contacted Sanwaria through an e-commerce site foxbitdeals.com where he was offered an SUV car at a 30 per cent discount.

According to the DCP, to gain trust, Sanwaria shared copies of post-dated cheques through a social media platform before receiving the payment, which was transferred to a bank account of Foxbitdeals Sales and Marketing Pvt Ltd.

The company's directors include the accused’s wife and sister, he added.

After receiving the money, the accused cut off contact, switched off his phones, and absconded, the officer said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered. During investigation, police traced the bank account, followed the money trail and conducted technical analysis, DCP Chaudhary said.

However, Sanwaria had changed his addresses, making initial attempts to locate him unsuccessful. A breakthrough came when local intelligence and surveillance, lead police to trace his movements in Nangloi, he said.

Police said that Sanwaria was eventually located and arrested near a temple in Delhi. During interrogation, he confessed to floating the fake company 'Foxbitdeals' with the intent to defraud people, particularly targeting defence personnel, who due to frequent transfers are less likely to pursue cases.

The accused admitted to executing similar frauds in Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata, and other locations, they added.

Further investigation is underway to identify more victims and financial transactions linked to him, the DCP said.

