Delhi: Man posing as prospective groom on matrimonial site dupes woman of ₹20 lakh

PTI |
Jun 05, 2025 03:59 PM IST

Delhi: Man posing as prospective groom on matrimonial site dupes woman of ₹20 lakh

New Delhi, A man was apprehended for allegedly duping a woman of 20 lakh by posing as a prospective groom on a matrimonial website in Delhi's Rohini area, an official said on Thursday.

Nagesh Arjun Pawar , a resident of Kandivali East in Mumbai, was working in the Home Guard Department in Maharashtra.

"A woman filed a complaint on the national cybercrime reporting portal, alleging that she was cheated by a person who introduced himself as Vishal Bhosle, an employee of an investment bank and part-owner of a water sports business and club in Mumbai," a senior police officer said.

The complainant, whose profile was listed on a matrimonial website, began chatting with Pawar after he expressed interest in marrying her.

"Over time, he claimed to have met with emergencies such as car accidents, hospital admissions, and mobile purchases, and repeatedly requested money," the officer added.

Believing his stories, the woman transferred approximately 20 lakh in several instalments.

When she realised she had been conned, she approached the police through the cyber portal, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

Through technical surveillance and analysis of bank transactions, Pawar's location was traced to Mumbai, after which a raid was conducted in Kandivali East, from where he was arrested.

The police also recovered the mobile phone and SIM card used in the commission of the crime.

During interrogation, Pawar confessed to creating a fake profile and uploading misleading photos to lure women onto the matrimonial platform.

"He used the complainant's money and credit cards for personal luxuries and entertainment. He also coerced her into issuing a credit card, which he later used for further financial exploitation," the officer said.

Six cyber complaints have, so far, been linked to Pawar and further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On