Delhi man turns sleuth after police fail to trace his stolen bike

Grocery store owner Santosh Singh Parmar suffered a huge financial loss on December 31, 2024 — his black Royal Enfield Bullet, for which he was still paying EMIs, was stolen from a lane adjacent to his house in Rajpur Khurd, near Chhatarpur. The black Royal Enfield Bullet, which was stolen on December 31, 2024. (HT Photo)

As soon as he discovered the theft, Parmar filed a complaint online and an e-FIR was lodged, but police made no headway. Four months on, the 38-year-old has begun investigating the case on his own, and shares details of what he discovers with police in the hope that he gets his two-wheeler back.

Parmer’s investigation into the case started when he found CCTV footage of his bike being stolen. However, the footage was of poor quality, so the suspect was not visible. He shared this detail with the investigating officer (IO), who checked other CCTV cameras in the area and found that the suspect dragged the bike till at least Chhatarpur. After that, police found no more footage of the bike.

Then, sometime in March, Parmar opened a traffic app to check if there were any updates in the case, and discovered that the Noida traffic police had issued three challan totalling ₹18,000 against his bike on February 12 — 43 days after the two-wheeler was stolen. What’s more, the challan also came with a photograph, in which the face of the man riding the stolen motorcycle was clearly visible, and it appeared that the rider’s photo was clicked by a policeman.

Parmar said he immediately informed the IO about the development and even approached the Noida police. However, he said, the investigation into his case is still running at a slow pace. “Whenever I ask the IO about updates in my case, he only gives me assurances and claims that finding my bike is on his priority list,” he said.

A police officer aware of the case said that the IO discovered that the suspect approached at least three key makers around Chhatarpur for a duplicate key for a Bullet, but all three refused.

“It seems that the suspect got the duplicate key arranged by his associate and used it to start the bike. We are in touch with Noida police for clues about the person who was riding the bike on February 12, when the online challans were issued,” the officer said.

HT reached out to the Noida police to ask why the bike rider was not apprehended for not having the appropriate documents with him. In response, Noida deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav said most violations related to two-wheelers are by people riding other people’s vehicles.

“We issue challans against such vehicles and have the option of impounding them. But it’s not possible to seize all of them, because we do not have enough space to park them,” DCP Yadav added.