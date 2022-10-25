Delhi man vandalises Tughlaq Road police post under influence of alcohol, held

A man was arrested in Delhi on Tuesday for reportedly vandalising Tughlaq Road police station, and setting ablaze a motorcycle. The accused, identified as Hauz Rani resident Nadeem, was under the influence of alcohol at the time, police said.

The information about the vandalism at the police station and the burning of a motorcycle was received at 7.30am on Sunday, a senior officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

When police arrived, they discovered Hauz Rani resident Nadeem acting violently, while under the influence of alcohol. Later, the officer said he was overpowered.

A purported video of the incident that is doing the rounds on the internet shows a man breaking the police post's windows with bricks while a motorcycle is on fire in the front. The person can be seen wearing black clothes and a cap. Another video shows two police personnel holding him and making him sit inside a police vehicle.

He torched his motorcycle, some standees (banners) of the Delhi Police, and the police post's mirrors, the officer said.

A case under sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 3/4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.

He has been arrested and sent to judicial custody and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

