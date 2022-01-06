Delhi may get more rain from Friday, says weather office

After a cold and overcast Wednesday that saw Delhi record its lowest maximum temperature of the season, there was some respite from the day-time chill on Thursday, with the city’s weather gauges recording readings of 21.1 degrees Celsius (°C), two notches above normal.

While the skies were still overcast over parts of the Capital, rain eluded the city on Thursday, with intermittent periods of sunshine punctuating an otherwise cloudy day.

Delhi’s maximum temperature fell to 15.7°C on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that while one western disturbance - which influenced Delhi from January 3 until January 5 - has left, a fresh one will bring the city more showers from Friday.

“Unlike Wednesday, winds will be stronger, with speeds expected to touch 30-40 km/hr. We may also see moderate showers as well in parts of Delhi. This western disturbance will bring rain from Friday night and we may see some drizzle on Sunday as well,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

Delhi recorded 9.2mm of rainfall till 8.30am on Thursday, a spell that significantly cleaned up the city’s air.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) was back in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, with a 24-hour average reading of 258 at 4pm – a sharp drop from 397 (very poor) on Wednesday, showed data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Capital meanwhile recorded a minimum of 11.7°C – five degrees above normal. This is expected to rise even further in the next two days.

“A western disturbance makes nights less cold, while the days are chilly due to overcast conditions and rain. The minimum temperature could rise to 13°C by Saturday, but the maximum, which is around 21°C now, is expected to fall below 18°C by then,” said Jenamani.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), the AQI could improve to the ‘moderate’ range by Saturday.

“On Friday, AQI is likely to be in the ‘poor’ or lower end of the ‘very poor’ category. On January 8, it is likely to rain with high wind speeds, leading to an improvement in AQI due to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting in the AQI to be in the lower end of ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category,” said Safar on Thursday.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is classified as ‘moderate’ by the CPCB, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and over 400 is ‘severe’ as per CPCB’s daily index.

