Delhi may get some rain tomorrow, forecasts Met

Heatwave conditions may have abated across the Capital, but Delhi continued to remain hot and humid on Monday, largely due to the impact of moisture-laden easterly winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8°C on Monday, two degrees above normal for this time of the year, and 0.3 degrees more than Sunday.

The minimum temperature was 27.4°C, three degrees above normal and over two degrees more than the 25.8°C on Sunday. The humidity levels on Monday oscillated between 32-68%. Najafgarh recorded the highest maximum on Monday, at 42.5°C.

Forecast for Tuesday said Delhi will see partly cloudy skies, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 40 and 27°C, respectively

A fresh western disturbance is likely to impact the city on Tuesday, but, no rain is expected during the spell, IMD officials said.

A second western disturbance is expected in the region on Wednesday, which may bring the Capital rain, met officials said.

“This will keep Delhi’s maximum temperature between 39 and 40°C until May 5. Once the impact of this second western disturbance goes away, mercury will once again rise and touch 42 to 44°C by May 8,” said an IMD official.

Navdeep Dahiya, an amateur weatherman, who runs the website, Live Weather of India, said easterly winds are largely characterised by warmer nights, with an increase in humidity, causing slight discomfort during the day and also at night.

“Humidity levels were around 61% around 8.30am on Monday and fell to around 38% at 5.30pm. While these are moderate levels, they are still higher than the figures last week, when humidity was absent as we were experiencing the dry westerly winds,” said Dahiya.

Even so, Delhi ended April with an average maximum temperature of 40.2°C, making it the second hottest April in the last 72 years, behind only 2010, when it was 40.4°C. Safdarjung is also yet to record any rainfall since February 27, with dry westerly winds making March and April warmer than usual.

