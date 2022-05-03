Delhi may get some rain tomorrow, forecasts Met
Heatwave conditions may have abated across the Capital, but Delhi continued to remain hot and humid on Monday, largely due to the impact of moisture-laden easterly winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8°C on Monday, two degrees above normal for this time of the year, and 0.3 degrees more than Sunday.
The minimum temperature was 27.4°C, three degrees above normal and over two degrees more than the 25.8°C on Sunday. The humidity levels on Monday oscillated between 32-68%. Najafgarh recorded the highest maximum on Monday, at 42.5°C.
Forecast for Tuesday said Delhi will see partly cloudy skies, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 40 and 27°C, respectively
A fresh western disturbance is likely to impact the city on Tuesday, but, no rain is expected during the spell, IMD officials said.
A second western disturbance is expected in the region on Wednesday, which may bring the Capital rain, met officials said.
“This will keep Delhi’s maximum temperature between 39 and 40°C until May 5. Once the impact of this second western disturbance goes away, mercury will once again rise and touch 42 to 44°C by May 8,” said an IMD official.
Navdeep Dahiya, an amateur weatherman, who runs the website, Live Weather of India, said easterly winds are largely characterised by warmer nights, with an increase in humidity, causing slight discomfort during the day and also at night.
“Humidity levels were around 61% around 8.30am on Monday and fell to around 38% at 5.30pm. While these are moderate levels, they are still higher than the figures last week, when humidity was absent as we were experiencing the dry westerly winds,” said Dahiya.
Even so, Delhi ended April with an average maximum temperature of 40.2°C, making it the second hottest April in the last 72 years, behind only 2010, when it was 40.4°C. Safdarjung is also yet to record any rainfall since February 27, with dry westerly winds making March and April warmer than usual.
-
Khattar to kick-off e-learning scheme from Rohtak on May 5
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will launch an e-learning scheme on May 5 from Rohtak under which five lakh tablets will be distributed among government school students. The tablet distribution function will be held at Tagore auditorium of Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak where the chief minister will distribute the tablets among students of government schools in Rohtak city.
-
Indian consulate condemns US state’s citation on ‘Sikh independence’
India's consulate general in New York has strongly condemned a citation issued by the general assembly of the US state of Connecticut recognising an anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”. In the “official citation”, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated the pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”.
-
Ludhiana | Trader left critically injured after truck rams into his SUV
A 45-year-old trader was left critically injured after a speeding truck rammed into The victim, Davinder Singh, 45, of Dugri, who is a garment trader's Hyundai Creta car on Dugri Flyover at Southern bypass on late Sunday night. The victim, Davinder Singh, 45, of Dugri, who is a garment trader, was returning home from his shop in Janakpuri area around 11.30pm when the mishap took place. Dugri station house officer, sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary said the truck, coming from Doraha side, was heading towards Ferozepur road.
-
Ludhiana | 5 days on, man who molested Haider Enclave resident identified, arrested
Five days after a 32-year-old woman was molested by an intruder in her house in Haider Enclave, she identified the accused after spotting him on the terrace of a house in Haidar Enclave of Ladian Kalan. The accused has been identified as Vishal Kumar, 27, of Haidar Enclave of Ladian Kalan, who works as a salesman in a shop. He even smashed her head against the wall, leaving her unconscious. He has been sent to judicial remand.
-
Expect respite from blistering heat following light rain today
After facing extreme weather in April, the Lucknowites are likely to get some respite from the scorching heat. The Indian Meteorological Department, Lucknow division has predicted light rain or thundershowers accompanied by high surface winds of 40-50 kmph on May 3. The maximum temperature will remain at 37.7C as against 37C on May 2, whereas minimum temperature will be 26.7C. The condition is expected to remain the same on May 4.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics