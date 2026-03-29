Delhi: Min urges Centre to ensure LPG supply for student groups

Delhi food and civil supplies minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday raised the issue of making cooking fuel accessible for students living in the national capital. Discussions were held on expanding piped natural gas (PNG) services and ensuring continuity of essential supplies in Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

“Keeping in mind the needs of lakhs of students residing in Delhi who have come from across the country, it is our duty to stand by them in their struggles. I urged the Centre to ensure easy availability of 5kg gas cylinders for them,” the minister said during a meeting at Vigyan Bhawan with Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Hardeep Singh Puri and Pralhad Joshi.

Discussions were held on expanding piped natural gas (PNG) services and ensuring continuity of essential supplies in Delhi. Sirsa also welcomed the Centre’s decision to increase the commercial LPG allocation to 70% amid ongoing supply concerns.

He added that while migrant workers and labour-intensive sectors such as steel and textiles have been prioritised, similar consideration should be extended to students. He also reiterated the Prime Minister’s assurance that no citizen would face hardship in accessing essential services.

“The Delhi government is maintaining strict vigilance against hoarding while strengthening supply mechanisms. Continuous monitoring is being undertaken to ensure smooth availability and prevent any disruption,” he said.

The meeting also saw participation from ministers and officials of various states, focusing on coordinated efforts to maintain supply chains in the wake of global uncertainties. India has been witnessing pressure on LPG supplies following disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis. In response, the Centre has increased commercial LPG allocations, from around 20% to 50% earlier, and now to 70%.